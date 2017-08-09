News: Millers announce partnership with SUM.Agency
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United has added SUM.Agency to its growing list of Business Partners.
The commercial wing of the club has had a busy close season with a number of both new and existing partners signing commercial agreements, whilst SUM.Agency joins a host of other key contacts that have agreed to become a business partner with the League One club.
Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United (pictured, left), said: "SUM.Agency is a leading marketing agency whose head office based locally in Rotherham houses their web development, design and online marketing teams.
"They are expanding rapidly; both in this region and nationally having signed major deals across digital and traditional marketing projects.
"We are delighted to add such a forward thinking company to our impressive list of Business Partners."
With offices at Manvers, SUM.Agency delivers online and offline marketing strategies for clients ranging from start-ups all the way to blue-chip companies.
Danny Johnson, commercial director at SUM.Agency (pictured, right), said: "We are thrilled to have agreed to become a Business Partner at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"We look forward to building a strong working relationship with the club and networking with other partners throughout the season and coming years."
Seasonal packages are still available for the AESSEAL New York Stadium hospitality lounges, which can also be booked on a game-by-game basis.
Mark Hitchens, Head of Commercial at Rotherham United, said: "A new season always brings plenty of interest on the commercial side of the club.
"After what has been a highly successful pre-season, I have noticed a wave of optimism sweeping across the town and that feel-good factor has transferred into hospitality and sponsorship sales as we approach the first home game.
"Whilst interest has again been high, we still have places available for the first few home games, with the Southend fixture proving particularly popular.
"I personally cannot wait to welcome all the supporters, sponsors and businesses back for the new campaign and I look forward to hosting John Breckin and the plethora of Rotherham United greats that will join us over the course of the season on stage."
Rotherham United website
SUM.Agency website
Images: RUFC
