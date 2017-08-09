News: Stagecoach launches new airport route
By Tom Austen
Stagecoach Yorkshire has officially unveiled the new direct bus route taking passengers from Sheffield and Rotherham to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Rothbiz reported first on the trial route that starts in September. It will call at Wickersley (at the Tanyard) and Bramley (at The King Henry).
The first ever direct bus route from Sheffield city centre to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) sets off on September 2 and will operate seven days a week, taking approximately 45 minutes to reach the terminal building.
The fast growing airport has experienced an increase in passenger numbers since signing a partnership with Flybe which has brought more low cost flights and provided access to more European hubs. Summer 2018 routes with Flybe have been confirmed and include ten destinations across Europe including Paris, Dublin, Faro and Malaga.
Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (pictured, second left) said: "This is excellent news all round for our passengers. We are thrilled that Stagecoach Yorkshire is introducing this new route from Sheffield to the airport.
"This is a further step in improving our connectivity and strengthens our proposition to the rest of the travel and airline industry."
The service will operate eight times a day from Sheffield serving peak flight times in the early morning and evening focusing on Wizzair and Flybe flights from the airport. Departures from Sheffield are 0445 (except Sundays), 0545, 1630, 1725, 1830, 1930, 2050, 2150. Departures from the airport are 0850, 1725, 1825, 2000, 2100, 2145, 2245.
Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire (pictured, second right), said: "We are extremely pleased to be launching this new service from Sheffield city centre to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
"We are keen to support the growth of Doncaster Sheffield Airport which we see as an important regional asset whose growth will only be of wider benefit to the region.
"We've worked closely with the team at the airport to develop a schedule that works with their busiest flight times and we are looking forward to working with partners to develop this service further in the future to accommodate more flight times."
The new 737 bus will have single fares of £6 with family travel at £10 for two adults and up to three children with a family explorer ticket. In addition, on the 737 bus, all children accompanied by an adult travel for free.
Stagecoach Yorkshire website
DSA Airport website
Images: Stagecoach / DSA
Stagecoach Yorkshire website
DSA Airport website
Images: Stagecoach / DSA
