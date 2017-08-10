News: New CEO at Nuclear AMRC
By Tom Austen
Andrew Storer has been appointed chief executive officer of the Nuclear AMRC, after two years as managing director.
He succeeds Mike Tynan, who has now retired after four years leading the centre and 42 years in the nuclear industry.
With state of the art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the £25m Nuclear AMRC is a joint initiative with industry, The University of Sheffield and The University of Manchester's Dalton Nuclear Institute, and is designed to help build and enhance the UK's civil nuclear new build industry.
Part of the government's High Value Manufacturing Catapult, the centre helps to develop capability and competitiveness through process manufacturing innovation and R&D, driving up quality and reducing cost. It was established in 2009 and initial support was followed by additional investment of £37.1m in 2012.
Storer previously worked as programme director for Rolls-Royce's civil nuclear business. The global name in manufacturing has been a key player at the Nuclear AMRC and was key to the securing of the 2012 funds with the two working as partners on supply chain opportunities. The Regional Growth Fund was designed to support a "programme of supplier development and manufacturing research and development to create value in the UK that would otherwise migrate overseas."
Andrew Storer, CEO at the Nuclear AMRC, said: "More than ever, the UK nuclear industry needs to work as one, building on the good things across the sector and not just re-inventing everything in silos. Consolidating procurement plans across the sector would help us all understand volumes, stimulate UK investment, and leverage economies of scale. Research needs to be targeted at today's scope of work as well as future needs, to help companies make things at lower cost and with greater repeatability while meeting quality demands."
The Nuclear AMRC has worked to diversify its customer base so it is no longer dominated by any one company, while increasing overall revenue. Its new modular manufacturing R&D centre recently opened at the Birkenhead site of member company, Cammell Laird.
Looking ahead, Storer added: "We are now in the performing phase of the centre's life. We intend to deliver more in-depth supply chain development, providing very specific support to companies against real opportunities. This will link back to our facilities in Rotherham and Birkenhead, providing more tangible disruptive manufacturing research based on industry pull as well as innovation push. We also plan to develop bases in the UK's key nuclear regions, providing localised support to reduce the burden on the supply chain."
Projects at the Nuclear AMRC include supporting companies developing new small modular reactors (SMRs), addressing the multi billion pound challenge of nuclear decommissioning and helping UK manufacturers harness the supply chain opportunities through the "Fit 4 Nuclear" programme.
Nuclear AMRC website
Images: Nuclear AMRC
