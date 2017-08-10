News: Milestone for business support project





Launched just over a year ago, the assistance provided by the Growth Hub Enhancement Project to the businesses, located throughout the nine local authorities that make up the Sheffield city region (SCR), aims to boost the economy by adding more jobs and increasing the GVA of the SMEs in the city region.



Working with businesses with high-growth potential, the project aims to provide business support in areas where there is no existing provision. Businesses receive support tailored exclusively to their needs through liaison with a dedicated, expert Growth Specialist with access to grants which can support growth projects.



In Rotherham, the project is delivered by experts at Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO) who work with businesses to assess their eligibility, determine their business needs and help develop a plan that will assist them to realise their growth potential.



Advisors work with the business to identify relevant support for their business needs and assist in every step of the process – removing the need for the business to research or understand sometimes complex support initiatives.



Advertisement Launched just over a year ago, the assistance provided by the Growth Hub Enhancement Project to the businesses, located throughout the nine local authorities that make up the Sheffield city region (SCR), aims to boost the economy by adding more jobs and increasing the GVA of the SMEs in the city region.Working with businesses with high-growth potential, the project aims to provide business support in areas where there is no existing provision. Businesses receive support tailored exclusively to their needs through liaison with a dedicated, expert Growth Specialist with access to grants which can support growth projects.In Rotherham, the project is delivered by experts at Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO) who work with businesses to assess their eligibility, determine their business needs and help develop a plan that will assist them to realise their growth potential.Advisors work with the business to identify relevant support for their business needs and assist in every step of the process – removing the need for the business to research or understand sometimes complex support initiatives. Dave Grimes, Head of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub, said: "The Growth Hub Enhancement Project has been a fantastic addition to the suite of business support offered by the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub.



"The Growth Hub Enhancement Project means that we effectively now have a solution for every high growth business looking for help with their growth.



"The journey from its inception in April 2016 to now, where we are actively helping businesses, has been remarkable and we hope to celebrate a lot more successes over the coming weeks, months and years."



There is access to a suite of free masterclasses that businesses can sign up to, which provide advice on a range of topics, from employee engagement and business law, to tendering and digital marketing. Masterclass content is driven by demand from businesses across the SCR.



The project is part funded by the European Union and we can help with one to one support or assist with projects up to £10,000 with a maximum of a £5,000 grant towards the project.



Over half of the successful applicants have currently received approval for specialist support grants and started their growth activity utilising external specialists, whilst a number of businesses have already received support and grants and completed the identified work to enable their growth.



The SCR Growth Hub is the model that coordinates and simplifies business support so that it joins up national, local, public and private business provisions across the city region.



SCR Growth Hub website

RiDO website



Images: SCR Growth Hub Dave Grimes, Head of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub, said: "The Growth Hub Enhancement Project has been a fantastic addition to the suite of business support offered by the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub."The Growth Hub Enhancement Project means that we effectively now have a solution for every high growth business looking for help with their growth."The journey from its inception in April 2016 to now, where we are actively helping businesses, has been remarkable and we hope to celebrate a lot more successes over the coming weeks, months and years."There is access to a suite of free masterclasses that businesses can sign up to, which provide advice on a range of topics, from employee engagement and business law, to tendering and digital marketing. Masterclass content is driven by demand from businesses across the SCR.The project is part funded by the European Union and we can help with one to one support or assist with projects up to £10,000 with a maximum of a £5,000 grant towards the project.Over half of the successful applicants have currently received approval for specialist support grants and started their growth activity utilising external specialists, whilst a number of businesses have already received support and grants and completed the identified work to enable their growth.The SCR Growth Hub is the model that coordinates and simplifies business support so that it joins up national, local, public and private business provisions across the city region.

Nearly 150 high-growth businesses within the Sheffield city region have now submitted applications for help to achieve their growth potential from the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub Enhancement Project.