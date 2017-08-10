News: Rotherham misses out on new station funding
By Tom Austen
Government funding has not been secured for a new station to provide Rotherham with the rail connectivity it deserves.
A £20m Government fund for providing resources towards the cost of building new stations has gone to other parts of the country.
A recent study showed that Rotherham's economy is not as strong as comparable centres and its rail connectivity is not as good but the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) has confirmed that a bid to the New Station Fund was not submitted.
The SYPTE, in partnership with Rotherham Council commissioned a study in 2015 looking to identify the level of rail service required to support Rotherham's economic and transport needs.
Despite the town's central station benefiting from a £8.5m redevelopment, the study concluded that the only practical and cost effective way to enhance rail connectivity to Rotherham is to consider providing a new railway station on the mainline to take advantage of services that currently pass through the borough but do not stop. An issue that is likely to be replicated by HS2 with the M18 route.
Rotherham Council included the potential new station, which would cost around £15m, in its capital investment strategy but developing the business case for a new railway station is considered a significant exercise.
The authority said that a new station serving much of Rotherham's urban area would have "economic agglomeration benefits resulting in an annual GDP uplift of £26m."
A site at Parkgate was the frontrunner, which would cater for inter-regional services, in the form of a Parkway type station and would be complementary to the role of Rotherham Central. The study, carried out by JMP, indicated that the new station could benefit from direct services to Sheffield, Doncaster, Manchester and its airport, Cleethorpes, Hull, York, Newcastle, Reading and a potential new service to connect to Leeds.
Other initial locations for new station included the site of the council's depot at Greasbrough Road, Henry Boot's Parkgate development at Forge Way and even the mainline station at Masbrough that closed in 1987.
Peter Elliott, principal programme delivery & planning manager at SYPTE, said: "SYPTE is working with Sheffield City Region to inform its plans to develop a mass transit network which will link the region's urban centres and growth areas with its markets and labour force.
"SYPTE recently completed a feasibility study on the possibility of creating a new station at Rotherham Parkgate and the scheme was included in the Sheffield City Region Transport Prospectus. Sheffield City Region's proposals for an integrated multi-modal mass transit network will explore the potential for a range of rail schemes and whether these could form part of such an integrated network."
