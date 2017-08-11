News: Horbury has it covered for Leeds Beckett University
By Tom Austen
Horbury Property Services, part of the Rotherham-based Horbury Group, has secured a two year contract with Leeds Beckett University to provide flooring refurbishment services as part of a framework agreement, after winning a competitive tender.
The contract covers the University's two estates in Leeds City Centre and Headingley and involves refurbishment of flooring, as required, for lecture theatres, classrooms, offices and communal areas.
Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "Flooring refurbishment is an important part of our portfolio of services and can make a huge difference to the appeal of an establishment. We're delighted to secure this latest contract with Leeds Beckett University and look forward to working in partnership with them to enhance the aesthetics of their two campuses."
Darren Wood, category manager at Leeds Beckett University, added: "Refurbishment of flooring is an essential part of our planned maintenance programme. We're pleased to be working with Horbury Property Services through the framework agreement as part of maintaining high standards in the aesthetics and performance of floorcoverings in both our campuses."
As well as flooring refurbishment, Horbury Property Services provides a full range of works, which can form part of planned preventative maintenance programmes. This includes inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, fire stopping, sealing, fire compartmentation, fire alarm and emergency light testing, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the Horbury Group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
The Group, which has a 25-year trading history and a workforce of over 1,000, launched the property services arm following demand from clients by creating a dedicated business that offers vital services in existing property estates.
Since launching earlier this year, the division has appointed Mark Allen as senior estimator.
Images: Leeds Beckett University
