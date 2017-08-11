News: Steelphalt in the community
By Tom Austen
Rotherham road surface specialist, Steelphalt, has played a key role in laying the foundations for the local community.
The SteelPhalt plant in Sheffield Road, Templeborough - part of the Harsco group of companies - converts steel slag into a surface course for road making.
And when its specialist product, SteelFlow, was being used by Rotherham Council outside the school in Lime Grove, Swinton, pupils had the chance to discover the potential dangers of getting too close to heavy equipment.
Lee Birkbeck, business development manager at Steelphalt, said: "We thought the children might be interested in the resurfacing work that was being carried out on their doorstep but we were overwhelmed by their enthusiasm and their great questions.
"We had around 50 children visit us in total, all keen to learn about the dangers of playing around construction sites, particularly in locations like busy roads.
"They also found out just how specialist steel slag materials can make an enormous difference to road safety.
"And we made sure they all received their own hi-vis jackets so they’ll now also be safer on the roads around the school once the darker winter nights start again."
Across the borough, Steelphalt and its clients, has created a new staff car park at Rotherham Hospice which almost doubles the amount of places available and reduces stress for all.
The new parking area has been created from the garden of neighbouring property, Fox House on Broom Road, which was donated to the the hospice by a supporter many years ago. The building has been used by the Hospice fundraising and admin teams in recent years.
Using land at Fox House was a solution suggested by SteelPhalt boss Martin Lee two years ago. With Hospice Facilities Manager Barry Chilton, he drove a scheme forward and drew in experts from his many business contacts.
CS Surveying, Dinnington, assisted with gaining planning permission and Doncaster company Derek Lewis Ltd prepared the site and ground work. Specialist Surfacing of Scunthorpe provided the labour and machinery for the laying of asphalt donated by SteelPhalt.
Tonnes of stone were donated by Cemex and Matlock based Slinter Mining, soil by AC Aggregates, Maltby, and Hather Plant Hire, Rotherham, provided machinery. Other companies who gave generously were Specialist Surfacing of Scunthorpe, Parkway Sheet Metal, Nynas Bitumen, South Yorkshire Tarmacadam, Everitt Haulage, Attercliffe and Right Mix Concrete, Sheffield.
Aaron Firth, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospice, said: "This is a shining example of local communities and businesses pulling together to support a local charity. They pitted their time, skills and materials to solve a problem and have saved the hospice tens of thousands of pounds into the bargain.
"We cannot thank them enough for their generosity and hard work, particularly SteelPhalt, who lead the entire project from start to finish. We now have 20 more spaces which will make life so much easier for patients and families visiting loved ones."
Steelphalt website
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: Steelphalt / Rotherham Hospice
