News: Rotherham Starbucks plans served up
By Tom Austen
Detailed plans have been submitted to enable American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, to open a new outlet in Rotherham.
With nearly 25,000 retail stores around the world and 900 in the UK, the US coffee chain unveiled plans to open approximately 12,000 new stores globally by 2021. In addition to traditional high street, retail park, kiosk and other concessionary activity in the UK, a growing number are expected to be drive thru operations.
Following outline planning approval in 2015 for a new Rotherham outlet, details have now been submitted showing a 1,959 sq ft building on the existing car park at the Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate.
The drive thru coffee shop unit is expected to create 15 jobs.
Advertisement
With nearly 25,000 retail stores around the world and 900 in the UK, the US coffee chain unveiled plans to open approximately 12,000 new stores globally by 2021. In addition to traditional high street, retail park, kiosk and other concessionary activity in the UK, a growing number are expected to be drive thru operations.
Following outline planning approval in 2015 for a new Rotherham outlet, details have now been submitted showing a 1,959 sq ft building on the existing car park at the Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate.
The drive thru coffee shop unit is expected to create 15 jobs.
Advertisement
1 comments:
Tom, can you link to planning apps in articles? The council planning portal is not as good as it used to be.
Post a Comment