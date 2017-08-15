News: Rolls-Royce's university partnership stronger than ever

</div>

Images: University of Sheffield

"Some of the most important things for the United Kingdom" include the key nuclear sector. Burnett added: "If you you look at some of the things that it [Rolls-Royce] is doing in nuclear, for example, I am really excited about the possibilities of new types of nuclear power plant for the United Kingdom. We are going to have a wonderful time building these exciting products for Rolls-Royce, training the people that they work with and being really proud of such a fabulous British company."The Nuclear AMRC continues to work with Rolls-Royce and its industry partners to bring its proposed small modular reactor (SMR) to market in the UK.SMRs promise to be much more affordable in the UK than the large scale reactors planned for projects like Hinkley Point C. Rolls-Royce called on experts at the Nuclear AMRC to carry out desktop studies on potential methods of manufacture its new SMR design, and carry out an assessment of the UK supply chain's capabilities to make the reactor to the required standards.Rolls-Royce acquired large parcels of land on the AMP in Rotherham for manufacturing facilities. The £110m Advanced Blade Casting Facility is operational but approved plans for a manufacturing facility for large scale nuclear components stalled as the interest in new large scale nuclear power stations cooled.The firm has said that SMRs could be made in centralised manufacturing facilities and then transported to anywhere in the country or overseas, producing benefits of scale which would drive down costs. Rolls-Royce is developing a patented modular concept which is designed specifically for factory manufacture and commissioning, speed of installation and reduced onsite construction work.