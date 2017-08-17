News: Peck House demolition discussed





The building on Eastwood Trading Estate, and its unique stylings, was the headquarters of Joseph Peck departments stores, but has been empty for many years, its derelict state even led to local businesses petitioning the council.



Now discussions are underway as to whether the building could be demolished and replaced with 15 small business units.



The owners of the site, Backer Electric, occupy the adjacent building where they continue to manufacture heating elements, supplying products in high volume to the majority of household brand names. Options to reuse Peck House and the site have been investigated for a number of years.



Advertisement The building on Eastwood Trading Estate, and its unique stylings, was the headquarters of Joseph Peck departments stores, but has been empty for many years, its derelict state even led to local businesses petitioning the council.Now discussions are underway as to whether the building could be demolished and replaced with 15 small business units.The owners of the site, Backer Electric, occupy the adjacent building where they continue to manufacture heating elements, supplying products in high volume to the majority of household brand names. Options to reuse Peck House and the site have been investigated for a number of years.

Leading Rotherham construction firm, Eton Construction, has been drafted in to work on the plans which show that Backer's premises would remain but Peck House would be demolished and replaced by 15 units, ranging in size from 1,350 sq ft to 3,100 sq ft, facing Doncaster Road / Fitzwilliam Road.



In 2012 a petition containing 60 signatures was received by Rotherham Council from businesses on Eastwood Trading Estate, relating to the poor condition of Peck House.



Due to its location on the frontage of the trading estate surrounding businesses felt that the poor condition of the building was having an adverse effect on the rest of the estate and particularly on letting vacant properties.



A structural survey was carried out which found the building to be structurally sound and secure and therefore the Council has not been in a position to insist on its demolition.



In 1985, plans came forward to change of use of the retail/wholesale store to a church. In 2004, outline plans were submitted for a development including a hotel, restaurant, hot food takeaway and petrol station for the wider area. In 2014, Peck House was one of a number of sites discounted as the location for a new £5m primary school.



Images: Google Maps Leading Rotherham construction firm, Eton Construction, has been drafted in to work on the plans which show that Backer's premises would remain but Peck House would be demolished and replaced by 15 units, ranging in size from 1,350 sq ft to 3,100 sq ft, facing Doncaster Road / Fitzwilliam Road.In 2012 a petition containing 60 signatures was received by Rotherham Council from businesses on Eastwood Trading Estate, relating to the poor condition of Peck House.Due to its location on the frontage of the trading estate surrounding businesses felt that the poor condition of the building was having an adverse effect on the rest of the estate and particularly on letting vacant properties.A structural survey was carried out which found the building to be structurally sound and secure and therefore the Council has not been in a position to insist on its demolition.In 1985, plans came forward to change of use of the retail/wholesale store to a church. In 2004, outline plans were submitted for a development including a hotel, restaurant, hot food takeaway and petrol station for the wider area. In 2014, Peck House was one of a number of sites discounted as the location for a new £5m primary school.

Peck House, a long vacant commercial property on a prominent route into Rotherham, could be flattened for redevelopment as the owners begin discussions with the Council over its future.