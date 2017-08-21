News: Respectful Care launches new branch in Rotherham





Martin Sieder, managing director, and registered care manager Samantha Woodward, are heading up the new operation.



Vacancies are currently available for support and care workers.



Having gained its registration from the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of health and social care in England, Respectful Care works in partnership with all of the major health and social care organisations, local government and charities, and not-for-profit organisations, ensuring a unique and dedicated approach to care services is accessible to all.



Martin Sieder, managing director at respectful Care, said: "This is great news for people who need care and support in the Rotherham area. I know from family circumstances how important it is to get the right care and support in place.



"More so than in any other business, it is important to get the right people onboard; those who share your passion and belief that the people receiving the care and support are the most important people.



"We are recruiting for support and care workers and, our recruitment process requires people to be able to meet a very strict criteria as we demand very high levels of customer care and attention to detail."



Advertisement Martin Sieder, managing director, and registered care manager Samantha Woodward, are heading up the new operation.Vacancies are currently available for support and care workers.Having gained its registration from the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of health and social care in England, Respectful Care works in partnership with all of the major health and social care organisations, local government and charities, and not-for-profit organisations, ensuring a unique and dedicated approach to care services is accessible to all.Martin Sieder, managing director at respectful Care, said: "This is great news for people who need care and support in the Rotherham area. I know from family circumstances how important it is to get the right care and support in place."More so than in any other business, it is important to get the right people onboard; those who share your passion and belief that the people receiving the care and support are the most important people."We are recruiting for support and care workers and, our recruitment process requires people to be able to meet a very strict criteria as we demand very high levels of customer care and attention to detail."

Respectful Care, founded in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire just a couple of years ago, has already expanded across Nottinghamshire and into Derbyshire, with branches in the Nottingham area and in Chesterfield.



Scott Marsh, who founded Respectful Care with friend and business partner Mark Docherty, said: "We're a business that wants to be the best. We want to not only meet the standards, but set them for others to follow



"There's a reason for this; our clients deserve the best care and support. It's as simple as that. It's something Mark and I feel strongly about, and we know Samantha and Martin do too. We're confident that we can build an organisation centered around people those who work for us, and those we provide a service to."



Samantha Woodward, registered care manager at Respectful Care, said: "I wanted to work with a company who were proud of their reputation and of the care and support they delivered to both the people receiving their services and their staff teams. In Respectful Care, I have found that company.



"With it being a new branch, I look forward to implementing quality person centred working practices to ensure people are receiving the right type of care and support, in the way they wish to receive it. Along with new policies and procedures to support every member of the team so that we set the high standards right from the start."



Respectful Care website



Images: Respectful Care Respectful Care, founded in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire just a couple of years ago, has already expanded across Nottinghamshire and into Derbyshire, with branches in the Nottingham area and in Chesterfield.Scott Marsh, who founded Respectful Care with friend and business partner Mark Docherty, said: "We're a business that wants to be the best. We want to not only meet the standards, but set them for others to follow"There's a reason for this; our clients deserve the best care and support. It's as simple as that. It's something Mark and I feel strongly about, and we know Samantha and Martin do too. We're confident that we can build an organisation centered around people those who work for us, and those we provide a service to."Samantha Woodward, registered care manager at Respectful Care, said: "I wanted to work with a company who were proud of their reputation and of the care and support they delivered to both the people receiving their services and their staff teams. In Respectful Care, I have found that company."With it being a new branch, I look forward to implementing quality person centred working practices to ensure people are receiving the right type of care and support, in the way they wish to receive it. Along with new policies and procedures to support every member of the team so that we set the high standards right from the start."

Respectful Care, an innovative homecare provider, has expanded by opening a new branch in Rotherham.Following the success of its first branch based in Mansfield,the company opened a new office at Bradmarsh Business Centre in Templeborough in order to cover the Rotherham area and deliver homecare services.