News: SCR Growth Hub smashes business support targets
By Tom Austen
Over 4,000 businesses have worked with expert advisors at the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Growth Hub, smashing an initial target of 500.
The SCR Growth Hub is the model that coordinates and simplifies business support so that it joins up national, local, public and private business provisions across the city region.
By the end of April 2017, the Growth Hub and its spokes of specialist advisors had worked with 4,122 businesses. The target was 500.
And the city region's businesses are pleased: the feedback is that they are getting "excellent" support and the Growth Hub has been awarded a satisfaction rating of 89% across the three different levels of help – light, medium and high.
The bulk of inquiries over the year have been about help to grow businesses and finance, while help with skills training, starting a new business, and innovation were roughly equally in demand.
Advertisement David Grimes, head of the SCR Growth Hub, said: "This is a very pleasing set of figures. The Growth Hub and its partners have been working extremely hard to help create growth and jobs across the region, and I am delighted that so many people have taken advantage of our services.
"This demonstrates that there is a huge appetite for businesses to grow and create jobs and prosperity across the region.
"Enterprise has always been at the heart of what we do in this region. It's a tribute to the hard work ethos here which is helping to attract, retain and develop skills in the region which are so important for sustainable growth."
Projects within the hub include, Launchpad, a £4m co-ordinated programme of start-up support for new start enterprises delivered by a consortium of the region's local authorities, and the Princes Trust.
A mentoring service is also in operation and the Enhancement Project targets businesses with high-growth potential.
SCR Growth Hub website
Images: SCR Growth Hub
The SCR Growth Hub is the model that coordinates and simplifies business support so that it joins up national, local, public and private business provisions across the city region.
By the end of April 2017, the Growth Hub and its spokes of specialist advisors had worked with 4,122 businesses. The target was 500.
And the city region's businesses are pleased: the feedback is that they are getting "excellent" support and the Growth Hub has been awarded a satisfaction rating of 89% across the three different levels of help – light, medium and high.
The bulk of inquiries over the year have been about help to grow businesses and finance, while help with skills training, starting a new business, and innovation were roughly equally in demand.
Advertisement David Grimes, head of the SCR Growth Hub, said: "This is a very pleasing set of figures. The Growth Hub and its partners have been working extremely hard to help create growth and jobs across the region, and I am delighted that so many people have taken advantage of our services.
"This demonstrates that there is a huge appetite for businesses to grow and create jobs and prosperity across the region.
"Enterprise has always been at the heart of what we do in this region. It's a tribute to the hard work ethos here which is helping to attract, retain and develop skills in the region which are so important for sustainable growth."
Projects within the hub include, Launchpad, a £4m co-ordinated programme of start-up support for new start enterprises delivered by a consortium of the region's local authorities, and the Princes Trust.
A mentoring service is also in operation and the Enhancement Project targets businesses with high-growth potential.
SCR Growth Hub website
Images: SCR Growth Hub
0 comments:
Post a Comment