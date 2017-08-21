News: Plans in for £10m Rotherham town centre development

</div>

Given its proximity to the railway station and interchange, no car parking will be provided on site for the apartments, however 14 parking spaces are proposed for the use of employees of the ancillary retail and leisure uses.



Floor plans show that the basement and ground floor will contain the uses suitable for retail, drinking establishments and the first and second floors for residential.



The Georgian building, known as the Co-op building, was originally a fine residence built in 1794 by the architect John Platt and occupied by him until his death in 1810. It is set to be retained and enhanced. The proposals include reinstating the "handsome" Georgian façade by fitting appropriate 9 and 12-panel windows to the Main Street and Westgate facades, and renewing the shopfronts in a style complimentary to the building.



Images: HMP / Self Architects