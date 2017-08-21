News: Plans in for £10m Rotherham town centre development
By Tom Austen
Plans for the long-awaited revamp of a prominent building in Rotherham town centre have been submitted.
Rothbiz reported first in February that the new owners of Westgate Chambers had been discussing plans for the future use of the building to include retail, leisure and residential aspects. The draft plans also included some demolition and the construction of a new block facing Domine Lane.
A decision to sell the Main Street property was made by Rotherham Council back in 2014 and the deal is set to go through when planning permission has been granted.
The plans from Sheffield-based HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, state: "The development will create an exciting courtyard residential development and vibrant retail, leisure, and hospitality space, in the heart of the conservation area in Rotherham town centre.
"The Westgate Chamber site is in a key location within Rotherham town centre; adjacent to the Westgate and Minster Quarters, and on the route between the proposed Forge Island Leisure Hub, and the town centre. The new development has the potential to be a key component in the rejuvenation of Rotherham, and will bring vibrant retail and leisure space and high quality residential accommodation right in the heart of Rotherham."
Advertisement
Acquired by the Council in 2006, the major part of the 0.275ha complex is currently home to bars, nightclubs and takeaways with disused offices on the upper floors converted into artists studios and community arts space in 2011. Many units are vacant and part of the site is Grade 2 listed.
The proposed development has an estimated gross development value of £10.7m and the plans, drawn up by Self Architects, are for two interrelated developments.
For the existing building, the plan is for the addition of new shopfronts, in keeping with the heritage-led development of High Street, with three floors of contemporary apartments above.
A brand new building containing retail space and flats on Domine Lane is set to bring "high quality contemporary architecture, which will lift the street scene and continue the recent contemporary development."
Dilapidated buildings on Domine Lane are set to be demolished with the access to a courtyard moved to adjacent the 1915 Bar. The plans conclude that: "Overall the loss of the buildings on Domine Lane is outweighed by the benefit of providing much needed housing and high quality retail and leisure premises in the area."
The rear of the blocks are set to be developed to create an additional floor behind the existing ridge with a reorganisation of the floor plans to open up the space.
Renovating the current buildings, high quality retail, leisure and hospitality space is set for street level, with 29 well-proportioned, contemporary, one, two and three bedroom apartments, above. The new building will feature 32, high quality one, two and three bedroom apartments all with inset balconies, Juliette balconies or roof terraces.
Advertisement
Rothbiz reported first in February that the new owners of Westgate Chambers had been discussing plans for the future use of the building to include retail, leisure and residential aspects. The draft plans also included some demolition and the construction of a new block facing Domine Lane.
A decision to sell the Main Street property was made by Rotherham Council back in 2014 and the deal is set to go through when planning permission has been granted.
The plans from Sheffield-based HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, state: "The development will create an exciting courtyard residential development and vibrant retail, leisure, and hospitality space, in the heart of the conservation area in Rotherham town centre.
"The Westgate Chamber site is in a key location within Rotherham town centre; adjacent to the Westgate and Minster Quarters, and on the route between the proposed Forge Island Leisure Hub, and the town centre. The new development has the potential to be a key component in the rejuvenation of Rotherham, and will bring vibrant retail and leisure space and high quality residential accommodation right in the heart of Rotherham."
Advertisement
Acquired by the Council in 2006, the major part of the 0.275ha complex is currently home to bars, nightclubs and takeaways with disused offices on the upper floors converted into artists studios and community arts space in 2011. Many units are vacant and part of the site is Grade 2 listed.
The proposed development has an estimated gross development value of £10.7m and the plans, drawn up by Self Architects, are for two interrelated developments.
For the existing building, the plan is for the addition of new shopfronts, in keeping with the heritage-led development of High Street, with three floors of contemporary apartments above.
A brand new building containing retail space and flats on Domine Lane is set to bring "high quality contemporary architecture, which will lift the street scene and continue the recent contemporary development."
Dilapidated buildings on Domine Lane are set to be demolished with the access to a courtyard moved to adjacent the 1915 Bar. The plans conclude that: "Overall the loss of the buildings on Domine Lane is outweighed by the benefit of providing much needed housing and high quality retail and leisure premises in the area."
The rear of the blocks are set to be developed to create an additional floor behind the existing ridge with a reorganisation of the floor plans to open up the space.
Renovating the current buildings, high quality retail, leisure and hospitality space is set for street level, with 29 well-proportioned, contemporary, one, two and three bedroom apartments, above. The new building will feature 32, high quality one, two and three bedroom apartments all with inset balconies, Juliette balconies or roof terraces.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment