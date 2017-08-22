News: PCF Works launches with UKSE backing





Headed up by Greg Marsland, an experienced fabrication professional who has worked alongside his father, Alan Marsland, for the majority of his career, - bringing a combined 40 years of experience in the powder coating and fabrication industry - PCF Works has been established to satisfy demand for the services in the area, following the closure of a number of firms.



Wath-based Vica SL called in the liquidators last month and the most high profile part of the business - Lightman, a leading supplier in multi use games areas, has moved over to the Sheffield-based company, All Urban Ltd.



Receiving £40,000 funding from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE), Greg purchased equipment from the liquidators of Vica SL, whom Greg was employed by until 2016. Essential maintenance and repairs to all purchased assets have been enacted, alongside insurance and additional equipment purchases required to begin production.



Since starting trading in May 2017, managing director Greg, has increased the number of experienced powder coating and fabrication professionals in his team from three to five, and plans to double that number in the upcoming 12 months.



Although a relatively new company, PCF is already attracting a growing number of customers through its high standard of workmanship and its flexibility in terms of a client's brief while Greg is embracing his new role as an entrepreneur.



Alan Stanley from UKSE (pictured, right), said: "UKSE are delighted to have assisted Greg in the foundation of his powder coating and metal fabrication facility in Wath-Upon-Dearne, trading as PCF Works Ltd.



"The UKSE investment has allowed him to fit out and set up the premises, and provided some working capital in the initial period of trading. Greg hopes to double the size of his workforce, and this cash injection will go a long way to ensuring that this is achieved."



UK Steel Enterprise, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, was launched in 1975 to support the economic development of steel industry areas.



