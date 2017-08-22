News: New stores set to open at Cortonwood

</div>

Images: J F Finnegan

Helical Bar plc is a property investment and development company and is working with partners, Oswin Developments Limited on the scheme.Jonathan Cox of Helical Retail said: "This development has come about over a period of time which many retailers have found challenging, underlining the confidence these high profile names have in Cortonwood as a retail destination."Edgerley Simpson Howe acted for Helical Retail and Aberdeen Asset Management was advised by CWM.The 9,000 sq ft M&S Foodhall, which has created 57 jobs at the scheme, has set its opening date as August 30.Helical Retail funded the development to clients of Aberdeen Asset Management for £36.3m, showing the buyer a yield of c.5.5%. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a global investment management group, managing assets for institutional and retail clients from offices around the world.Over 95% of the scheme was pre-let "off plan" and the developers believe that the new retail park will create between 279 and 372 jobs (equivalent to 186 full time jobs).Helical plc has narrowed the focus of the company to London, offices in Manchester and a portfolio of logistics units. It expects to sell off remaining non-core assets, such as its retail portfolio, this year.