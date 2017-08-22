News: New stores set to open at Cortonwood
By Tom Austen
New stores are getting ready to open for business at a £36m retail development in Rotherham where over 200 jobs have been created.
At Cortonwood Shopping Park, work started last year on a programme to demolish the vacant 150,000 sq ft ALBA warehouse, following which J F Finnegan undertook works to create 11 new retail units and a restaurant totalling 79,750 sq ft.
Getting ready to open are national retailers Outfit, H&M, New Look, River Island, Mountain Warehouse, Marks and Spencer Simply Food, Clark's, JD Sports, Wilkos, Poundland and Frankie & Benny's.
Only passed on appeal, the development is from Helical Retail and forms an extension to Cortonwood Retail Park which was developed by St Paul's Developments, totally transforming the site of the former Cortonwood Colliery, where the 1984 miners' strike began.
