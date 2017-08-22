News: Free parking "not the answer" for revitalising Rotherham

</div>

The plans also show an oversupply of parking now, and with planned developments. Even as existing surface car parks make way for proposed development this "will in part address the present over supply (and underuse) of many car parks."



The plans add: "To ensure businesses continue to trade well and benefit from adequate car parking in the town centre, we have assessed the implications of blocks of parking being removed from the supply at various times. Our conclusions are that there will always be supply to meet present and future demands and that the interim arrangements will be sufficient to ensure the town centre continues to trade."



Studies show the existing off street parking provision of 2,374 spaces dipping below 2,000 in 2019 before returning to 2,300 as new car parks are created by the end of 2020. Car park maximum occupancy levels are shown as 1,415 in 2017 and 1,727 in the year 2028.



For example: "Whilst there may be some inconvenience with parking at Forge Island being lost whilst development is under construction, parking will be available in the refurbished Interchange."



Images: WYG / RMBC