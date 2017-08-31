News: Extra time to enter Chamber awards
By Tom Austen
Businesses have additional time to submit their applications for the 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.
Due to the proximity of the Bank Holiday and following numerous requests, businesses and individuals now have until Friday September 8 to submit their nominations for the award categories.
The awards, in association with RNN Group, will recognise the achievements of companies and individuals, honour the region's best in business as companies and individuals compete for 12 prestigious awards, with the much sought-after Universal Components Business of the Year trophy been presented to one outstanding performer of the evening.
This year's awards evening will again be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday, October 13.
The awards are open to organisations of all sizes in all industries with an "S" postcode (within the Sheffield City Region) and all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, regardless of location.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive of the chamber, said: "We have received a number of entries from businesses and individuals to date, for all categories and I would like to encourage businesses to continue submitting their entries during the extension period. The awards recognise the best of our region and we know there are many businesses across the region that have achieved excellence over the past 12 months and I hope that you can join us at the ceremony to celebrate our region's best and brightest."
This year's categories are:
- Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award
- SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award
- Business Person of the Year
- Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award
- Rotherham College Digital and Creative Award
- Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award
- SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award
- ASD Lighting Manufacturing Excellence Award
- Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award
- Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award
- Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality
- The Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award
Charity members of the Chamber have also been invited to enter the Charity of the Year award to share their good causes with a chance to be named the 2017 Charity of the Year.
