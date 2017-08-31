News: Bunnings measuring up for new Rotherham store

</div>

Images: Bunnings

PJ Davis, managing director of Bunnings UK & Ireland, said: "Our decision to extend the pilot programme reflects the positive reaction we've seen from customers to the stores we've opened so far."Increasing the number of pilot stores to 20 will give us the opportunity to test the concept in new geographies, with different demographics, across a range of store sizes."We are determined to combine the best of Bunnings Warehouse with what UK consumers want. The success of the pilots still remains a precursor to additional investment."Having only opened in 2009 after relocating from nearby Thornhill, the B&Q at Northfields closed under plans by the owner, Kingfisher plc to "transform its offer" to customers. The store at Cortonwood in Rotherham remains open. Homebase previously operated at the nearby Parkgate Shopping before closing in 2011.