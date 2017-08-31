News: Council to set up JV for Forge Island development
By Tom Austen
A Joint Venture development is seen as Rotherham Council's preferred option for realising the £43m catalyst regeneration project on Forge Island in the town centre.
The new masterplan has a strong focus on boosting the leisure uses in the town centre, which along with further housing, is expected to improve vitality, attract more visitors and keep people in the area.
A council report on the plans sates: "The masterplan contains a series of proposals and plans which bring to life how the town centre can move forward. It includes proposals to transform a number of key sites across the town centre utilising the river and canal, open spaces and feature buildings. At the heart of the masterplan is a vision to create a much-improved visitor experience with more to do and to see particularly targeted at families and young people."
Seen as the major catalyst project in picking up the momentum for the town's regeneration, the plans, which were developed for the Council by WYG Group and Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH), reiterate the desire for a leisure, retail and residential development around the riverside at Forge Island.
Previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the 1.57 hectare site has recently been fully cleared following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014. Currently used as a car park which will be extended for at least another year, the site is now owned by Rotherham Council.
