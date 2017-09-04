News: £4.8m kickstart for stalled Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is planning to use its financial clout to secure external funding and kickstart a stalled commercial development in order to support inward investment and job creation.
Echoing a previous forward funding deal on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), the authority has developed a project to unlock property investment at JF Finnegan's Beighton Link site in the south of the borough.
Councillors and commissioners are being asked to approve the Council's acquisition of remaining land at the site where earlier phases are home to the likes of Pricecheck and Ideal Envelopes.
The acquisition will then enable the Council to work in partnership with the private sector (JF Finnegan) and access regional regeneration funding. The Sheffield City Region's JESSICA fund supports job-creating commercial property schemes through grants and loans.
JF Finnegan will then be procured to build two business units at Beighton Link, expected to total 49,000 sq ft.
The funding for the purchase (£990,000) is to be taken from the £5m Growth Fund, which was approved as part of the Council's capital strategy 2017-2022.
