News: Business support for digital growth
By Tom Austen
A new initiative is offering free bespoke and structured advice and support to help South Yorkshire businesses maximise uptake of new and developing digital technologies.
The Superfast South Yorkshire Digital Growth Programme will see 60 full-day action-planning workshops and 20 three-hour awareness-raising seminars held across the region in the next 14 months.
Themes covered by the programme will include digital marketing for start-ups, planning an effective website, search engine optimisation and analytics, ecommerce, using social media, working with images and video, utilising data, cloud computing, cyber resilience, email marketing and blogging.
The programme is being delivered by East Midlands Chamber which is already delivering similar programmes across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire where demand for places has been high.
Advertisement Natalie Ward, programme manager for Superfast South Yorkshire, said: "Businesses are the engine room that power local economies, but knowing the true value of digital technology and understanding what is right for your businesses can be a daunting challenge. That makes it all too easy to miss out on opportunities for improvement.
"The programme we're delivering seeks to encourage enterprises with growth aspirations to explore and introduce new and emerging ICT products to improve their competitiveness and productivity."
Superfast South Yorkshire is the partnership between the authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and BT, which secured millions to ensure South Yorkshire will have access to superfast broadband.
Organisations will have to meet eligibility criteria to take part in the programme – which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) - but once accepted could be entitled to financial support through the Superfast South Yorkshire Connection and Innovation voucher scheme.
The initiative has the aim of supporting over 100 organisations which could lead to the creation of 16 new businesses.
Details of the funded events can be found here.
Superfast South Yorkshire website
Images: East Midlands Chamber
