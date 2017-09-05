News: MTL secures armoured steel contract
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's MTL Advanced has continued its successful 2017 and landed another high profile contract.
Following a multi-million pound contract win for the defence industry earlier in the year, MTL has recently won a new contract for serial production of armoured steel hulls for one of the largest defence OEM's in Europe.
A project manufacturing specialist in the metal sector, the firm carries one of the largest stocks of armour material in Europe and is capable of handling all sizes and types of work from carbon steel to aluminium. It supplies leading names in sectors such as defence, construction, offshore and renewable energy, recycling and rail.
The Brinsworth site houses state of the art equipment and dedicated teams of engineers working on projects for clients such as BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, and General Dynamics.
Karl Stewart, director at MTL Advanced, said: "This contract demonstrates the continued growth of MTL Advanced and the confidence our customers have in the team to deliver projects of this type, on time, whilst meeting exacting quality requirements. This builds on the success of several recent multi-million pound contracts with NIMR Automotive, which were delivered on time and within budget."
The company is Europe's largest contract manufacturer of armoured steel structures with projects ranging from piece part kits, turrets and blast floors to fully fabricated, painted and assembled hulls.
With a global reach, MTL's customer base drives the requirement for the company to carry large stocks of material produced by European mills including High Hard and Ultra High Hard steels as well as certain grades of aluminium. This in turn enables the company to respond quickly to customer needs.
MTL has been at the forefront of developing new capabilities for the processing of metallic materials for many years. It was the first company to develop a repeatable process for the forming of Ultra High Hard steels and has been successfully doing this for over eight years.
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL
