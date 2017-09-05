News: Meadowhall leisure expansion recommended for approval

</div>

Images: British Land

Rotherham planners are also concerned for the proposed £43m leisure development at Forge Island which is to be anchored by a cinema and hotel alongside food and beverage units.Concerns have been raised that some food and drink operators may prefer Meadowhall over Rotherham and not have the confidence to invest in Forge Island. Rotherham Council, which owns the site believes that a critical mass of food and drink uses is needed in order to ensure the viability of the Forge Island development and unless food and drink operators are attracted, the cinema will not be attracted.British Land argues that food and drink market at Forge Island will be generated by the other uses on the site and that a cinema will support restaurant uses supplemented by the hotel, adding that neither of which are likely to be undermined by the new leisure hall at Meadowhall. They also argue that the food and drink markets for the two sites will be different. They say the interest in Forge Island is more likely to be the fast/contemporary casual and national brands whilst the leisure hall will be attractive to the more aspirational and varied food offer aligned with Meadowhall customer profile.Planners at Sheffield Council are in agreement with British Land and also agree that the proposal will "undoubtedly have a negative impact on Rotherham's town centre which is already in a fragile state."A report to the planning board states: "Given its poor starting position a small impact is likely to be more critical. The poor state of health of the existing centre is a consequence of development already permitted at Meadowhall and Parkgate Retail Park, the effects of which will already have been felt. Given this, the relatively small impact of the proposal, and the different retail offer of the two centres, it is judged that the level of impact on Rotherham town centre is not sufficient to be considered to be significantly adverse which is the planning test for refusing permission."