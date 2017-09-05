News: Meadowhall leisure expansion recommended for approval
By Tom Austen
A proposed £300m leisure hall at Meadowhall that will negatively effect Rotherham town centre is being recommended for approval by planners at Sheffield Council.
Members of the planning board are set to discuss the proposals next week and are being recommended to approve the plans subject to a number of conditions.
The initial plan comprised a 330,000 sq ft multi-level extension housed under a glazed roof on land currently used for car parking. Plans show leisure space to provide a range of other uses to meet the needs of a wide family group, including a new cinema (the existing Vue Cinema will close, and be changed to an alternative leisure use) plus space for food and drink outlets. A new foodstore and added retail units were also planned.
Advertisement
Applicants, British Land, insist that the development will not have any unacceptable trading effects on Rotherham town centre or cause any significant adverse impact on planned investment.
Rotherham Council has objected to the plans, stating that it would have a "significant adverse impact upon the vitality and viability of Rotherham town centre."
The plans were amended with the food store element removed and restrictions to be put in place to limit the new retail space and the conversion of previous leisure space. Significant transport investments are also tied to the scheme gaining planning approval.
Studies show the new development having a potential impact of 0.7% up to £1.2m by 2021 which represents less than 8% of the forecast increase in turnover of Rotherham town centre between 2016 and 2021 (£15.3m). The applicants point out that post development, the retail turnover of the town centre will increase over the next five years. They also say that Meadowhall and Rotherham have a different retail offer with Rotherham's offer focused on the lower end of the retail spectrum and there being little overlap in the clothing and footwear sector.
Advertisement
Members of the planning board are set to discuss the proposals next week and are being recommended to approve the plans subject to a number of conditions.
The initial plan comprised a 330,000 sq ft multi-level extension housed under a glazed roof on land currently used for car parking. Plans show leisure space to provide a range of other uses to meet the needs of a wide family group, including a new cinema (the existing Vue Cinema will close, and be changed to an alternative leisure use) plus space for food and drink outlets. A new foodstore and added retail units were also planned.
Advertisement
Applicants, British Land, insist that the development will not have any unacceptable trading effects on Rotherham town centre or cause any significant adverse impact on planned investment.
Rotherham Council has objected to the plans, stating that it would have a "significant adverse impact upon the vitality and viability of Rotherham town centre."
The plans were amended with the food store element removed and restrictions to be put in place to limit the new retail space and the conversion of previous leisure space. Significant transport investments are also tied to the scheme gaining planning approval.
Studies show the new development having a potential impact of 0.7% up to £1.2m by 2021 which represents less than 8% of the forecast increase in turnover of Rotherham town centre between 2016 and 2021 (£15.3m). The applicants point out that post development, the retail turnover of the town centre will increase over the next five years. They also say that Meadowhall and Rotherham have a different retail offer with Rotherham's offer focused on the lower end of the retail spectrum and there being little overlap in the clothing and footwear sector.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment