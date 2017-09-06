News: Harworth hails attractive AMP

</div>

Images: Harworth Group

Michaelson added: "We have had another strong first half, with good progress being made in all of our key business areas. We have executed a number of market leading deals at our flagship Advanced Manufacturing Park and Logistics North developments that further grow our commercial development capabilities, both directly and in partnership. We have also continued to make progress in securing planning consents to grow the value of the portfolio, most notably at Kellingley."We are well advanced with deploying the new capital raised in March and expect to have committed all the proceeds by the year end on strategic land sites. Our future acquisitions pipeline remains strong and we continue to rationalise our portfolio, with the intention of reducing our sites under management to less than 100 within two years."The economic potential of the regions in which we operate remains good and the long-term market fundamentals are solid. Based on current market conditions, we expect our full-year performance to be in line with our expectations."