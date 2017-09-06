News: More spaces at Forge Island car park
By Tom Austen
An additional 200 temporary spaces have come in to use at the Forge Island car park in Rotherham town centre.
Rotherham Council has acquired the key site following Tesco's relocation across town in 2014. It has been operating as a car park since offering spaces for visitors including free two hour parking in the "red zone."
The former Tesco building has been demolished and the groundworks and development of the site have been completed, enabling the car park to extend its car parking capacity.
Shoppers will be able to park for free all day on Saturday and Sunday in the extra spaces. During weekdays, the Monday to Friday red zone car park will continue to have the existing spaces available for visitors to use.
Now with over 500 spaces, the current car parking charges wil apply on Monday to Friday - with £1 for two hours, £2 for four hours and £3 all day.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "The extra car parking spaces will give shoppers additional spaces to park in Forge Island for free at the weekends. It is a timely boost to town centre businesses in the forthcoming autumn season and in the run up to the busy Christmas retail period.
"We encourage visitors to come into the town centre and explore the wide range of town centre independent shops and use the extra car parking spaces."
In the longer term, Forge Island is seen as a key catalyst regeneration project for the town centre. Later this month, the Council is set to formally seek a development partner to form a Joint Venture for the development of £43m leisure scheme.
Developers, investors and operators are showing a keen interest in working up proposals for a five screen cinema, 60-bed hotel, food outlets, bars and cafes (around 24,000 - 30,000 sq ft of space), and 120+ residential units. A 300+ space multi storey car park is also in the plans.
Rothbiz reported last month that free parking across Rotherham town centre is not considered the key to success.
Images: RMBC
