News: Dunkin' Donuts set to complete Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Plans have been served up for a new drive thru restaurant in Rotherham for Dunkin Donuts - America's favourite coffee and baked goods chain.
The application from Sheffield-based franchise specialists, QFM Group, is for a two story, 3,500 sq ft unit at Mushroom Roundabout at Eastwood and would create an estimated ten jobs if approved.
The prominent brownfield site has been transformed by a regeneration scheme centred around new food retail units. The vacant site was previously home to a D.C. Cook car dealership but was empty since 2008 following demolition. QFM have pioneered the scheme which is now home to Taco Bell, KFC, Costa and Anytime Fitness. A Toby Carvery pub has also opened on the site.
QFM is the franchisee of KFC, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee and owns the building containing these on the site. The firm is now hoping to add a Dunkin Donuts operation.
Headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, Dunkin' Brands is home to two of the world's most recognised and loved brands in franchising, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. Founded in 1950, and growing globally since 1970, Dunkin' Donuts is the world's number one retailer of hot and iced coffee by the cup, and the largest coffee and baked goods chain.
The company posted revenues of $828.9m for 2016.
Dunkin' Donuts has 12,300 restaurants in 31 countries. The nearest current outlet is at the Gateway 36 development in Barnsley.
The plans, drawn up by Axis Architecture, state: "The development of this vacant site with good levels of parking and amenity will enhance the immediate area and growing commercial success of this former brownfield site at Eastwood, Rotherham" and adds that the development provides "a positive contribution to the local area while offering new job opportunities."
Images: Dunkin Brands
1 comments:
Great news. More healthy eating options for Rotherham
Post a Comment