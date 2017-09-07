News: Apprentices get to work with Liberty
By Tom Austen
A new cohort of apprentices and graduates have started their careers at Liberty Speciality Steel in South Yorkshire.
Having formally completed the £100m deal to acquire the Speciality Steels division of Tata Steel UK earlier this year, international industrials and metals group, Liberty House went on to announce that it will be creating around 300 new steel jobs in South Yorkshire.
As part of the expansion, the company recently signed a deal with The Sheffield College to train 50 new apprentices for its plants at Stocksbridge and Rotherham.
The agreement effectively turns its in-house apprentice training facilities at Stocksbridge steelworks into an industry-based campus for the College to deliver both practical and theoretical learning.
The company's latest batch of 50 apprentices range in age from 16 to 35-years-old. The new starters are 16 to 20-years-old and will begin a Level 3 apprenticeship. The older group will complete a higher apprenticeship in engineering. As part of its provision for Liberty, the College will deliver one of the new engineering apprenticeship standards, recently developed to improve the quality of apprenticeships.
In addition, the College will take over the running of Liberty's training centre within Stockbridge steelworks offering practical and theoretical learning to Liberty's apprentices and to trainees from other industrial employers in the area. The centre will remain controlled by Liberty and continue to meet the specific skill needs of the business.
Andrew Hartley, business development director at The Sheffield College, said: "We are delighted to launch this new partnership with Liberty Speciality Steels at such an exciting time for the company. Apprenticeships offer employers a fantastic opportunity to attract and mould new talent as well as develop existing staff so that businesses have the skills they need to raise productivity, boost growth and increase levels of innovation."
Tony Goddard, training delivery manager at Liberty Speciality Steels, added: "Since the last recession there has been a gradual grow back within the engineering and manufacturing industries which has created a demand for highly skilled people. To ensure that our business can continue to grow we have committed to apprenticeship programmes which we believe can deliver individuals with the right skills and knowledge at the right times to ensure that the company can move forward."
Images: Liberty Speciality Steel
Advertisement
