News: £2m deal for Rotherham warehouse
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham warehouse has been sold for more than £2m in a sale and leaseback deal to investment and development specialists Network Space.
Following the deal, specialist healthcare equipment distributors Harvest Healthcare Limited will remain in its 36,000 sq ft headquarters, Sheaf House, on Bradmarsh Business Park in Templeborough.
Harvest Healthcare manufacture and distribute quality healthcare equipment to the NHS, care home and community markets, throughout the UK and internationally.
Andy Groves, of Harris Lamb's Investment team which provided insight and advice to the firm, said: "We were able to provide the business with advice and recommendations on a sale and leaseback of Sheaf House, in relation to lease terms, rent and achievable sales prices, and subsequently we were instructed to place the building on the investment market."
