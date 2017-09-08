News: Probe RTS opens AMP office
By Tom Austen
Probe RTS, a company that has helped several manufacturing businesses across the UK and beyond to improve their service delivery and operations has expanded to new Rotherham premises.
The consultancy works with manufacturing businesses in the automotive, medical, electronics, white goods, motorsport, packaging and food and drink sectors and will be based in the Technology Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Established in South Wales in 2005, Probe provides consultancy, training and the provision of third party process and quality engineering support nationally and internationally.
With offices in Bridgend and Nottingham and associate offices in Mainland Europe and South East Asia, the firm supports manufacturing companies in all aspects of knowledge transfer and project implementation across the process and quality engineering spectrum.
Advertisement
The consultancy works with manufacturing businesses in the automotive, medical, electronics, white goods, motorsport, packaging and food and drink sectors and will be based in the Technology Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Established in South Wales in 2005, Probe provides consultancy, training and the provision of third party process and quality engineering support nationally and internationally.
With offices in Bridgend and Nottingham and associate offices in Mainland Europe and South East Asia, the firm supports manufacturing companies in all aspects of knowledge transfer and project implementation across the process and quality engineering spectrum.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment