News: Probe RTS opens AMP office

Images: AHR

In parallel with the company's geographical expansion, Probe has focussed on the development of its KPI business intelligence reporting tool in recent months.The web-based tool, which is called POET, an acronym for Probe Operational Excellence Transformation, makes real-time performance data accessible from any corner of the world.Probe is also looking to strengthen its team through a network of Business Advisory and specialist Lean Manufacturing associates.Philip Roberts, director at Probe RTS, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the business. The reputation of the AMRC and the AMP is sky-rocketing and to be situated in the heart of it is great for Probe. This gives us a great platform to sell our services and introduce our POET software into businesses where it can make a real difference."Providing incubation space on the AMP, the Technology Centre has been designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.A £4.5m extension to meet demand at the centre opened last year.