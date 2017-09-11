News: Lidl check out Rotherham for new store
By Tom Austen
German global discount supermarket chain, Lidl is planning to open a new store in Rotherham as part of significant national expansion plans.
Launching in the UK in September 1994, Lidl has grown consistently, and today has 670 stores - with one on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Now, consultants for the supermarket, Walshingham Planning, has opened discussions with Rotherham Council over a proposed new store on the site of Dalton Working Men's Club in Dalton.
The building has been vacated after the club fell into administration and the site of the proposed store includes land to the north and west of the empty building.
