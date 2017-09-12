News: Engineering income doubles at University of Sheffield





The University has the second highest research income in the UK for engineering - beating Cambridge University and only slightly behind Imperial College London.



The increase over recent years is a testament to the institution's, and Sheffield city region's, reputation for innovation in engineering, especially in the area of advanced manufacturing.



Key to the continued success is the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing and the Nuclear AMRC, which both have significant state of the art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.



A partner in the HVM Catapult (the government's strategic initiative that aims to revitalise the manufacturing industry), the AMRC focuses on advanced machining and materials research for aerospace and other high-value manufacturing sectors. It is a partnership between industry and academia, which has become a model for research centres worldwide.



The centre attracts paid industry members at different tiers, keen to make use of the world-class machines and facilities at the AMRC. The model also enables the centre to secure European and Government funding for a diverse range of cutting edge technologies, from shaped metal deposition in the aerospace industry to the use of bio-composites in the automotive industry.



The centre aims to double turnover in the next five years and has just signed up its 100th member.



Earlier this year, it was announced that McLaren Automotive and Boeing are to open new manufacturing facilities alongside the AMRC, bringing major investment and new jobs into the Rotherham and Sheffield area.



Professor Keith Ridgway, executive dean of the AMRC, said: "The growth of the AMRC has not only contributed directly to the increase in research income of the University, but directly to Sheffield City Region by attracting inward investment, creating new jobs and contributing directly to the health of the UK supply chain.



"The work we do developing advanced manufacturing technology and techniques helps businesses to grow and to remain competitive, and helps to boost the region as the UK’s centre for advanced manufacturing."



Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "The extraordinary success of our engineers from computer scientists to the very latest in advanced manufacturing makes Sheffield an international leader in this crucial area of teaching and research.



"Companies from across the world are coming to the University of Sheffield and asking us to help solve the big challenges they face from increasing productivity to developing environmentally sustainable technologies for the cars, planes and trains of the future. It is genuinely exciting to see what is happening, and we know this also offers extraordinary opportunities for students to engage with real life problems working with global brands."



The University of Sheffield is celebrating the doubling of income for engineering research over the past four years, cementing its reputation as a leading centre for engineering and advanced manufacturing research and development.