News: Horbury named on £400m NHS framework





The newly created subsidiary, Horbury Property Services, will provide fire door inspection and remedial, building fabric maintenance, flooring services, ironmongery, partitioning and re-lamping services. The framework will cover NHS facilities across the whole of England and Wales and is valued at around £400m.



This is the third recent framework agreement secured by Horbury Property Services, which was selected as part of an approved two year framework agreement with Leeds Beckett University to provide flooring services for its Headingley and city centre estates in Leeds and by Fusion 21, a national procurement organisation and social enterprise, for providing passive fire services.



Advertisement The newly created subsidiary, Horbury Property Services, will provide fire door inspection and remedial, building fabric maintenance, flooring services, ironmongery, partitioning and re-lamping services. The framework will cover NHS facilities across the whole of England and Wales and is valued at around £400m.This is the third recent framework agreement secured by Horbury Property Services, which was selected as part of an approved two year framework agreement with Leeds Beckett University to provide flooring services for its Headingley and city centre estates in Leeds and by Fusion 21, a national procurement organisation and social enterprise, for providing passive fire services.

Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "We're really pleased to have been successful in securing this latest framework agreement win with NHS SBS. This contract will see our team working across the UK to deliver high quality property maintenance services to the NHS as part maintaining the fabric of its buildings and ensuring compliance."



Mochamad Nurdyn, senior category manager at NHS SBS, added: "This is an important framework agreement and we are pleased to be contracting with a number of suppliers, including Horbury Property Services, to deliver maintenance services to meet NHS SBS' requirements."



NHS Shared Business Services is a joint venture company between the Department of Health (DoH) and the French IT services company Sopra Steria. It provides procurement functions to NHS trusts.



From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.



Horbury Property Services, which has regional offices in London and South Wales together with the head office in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes.



Horbury Property Services website



Images: Horbury Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "We're really pleased to have been successful in securing this latest framework agreement win with NHS SBS. This contract will see our team working across the UK to deliver high quality property maintenance services to the NHS as part maintaining the fabric of its buildings and ensuring compliance."Mochamad Nurdyn, senior category manager at NHS SBS, added: "This is an important framework agreement and we are pleased to be contracting with a number of suppliers, including Horbury Property Services, to deliver maintenance services to meet NHS SBS' requirements."NHS Shared Business Services is a joint venture company between the Department of Health (DoH) and the French IT services company Sopra Steria. It provides procurement functions to NHS trusts.From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.Horbury Property Services, which has regional offices in London and South Wales together with the head office in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes.

Rotherham construction group, Horbury, has been successful in bidding to be part of a framework agreement to provide hard services to NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) for a four year period.