News: Xeros signs agreement with washing machine manufacturer
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham company, Xeros, has signed its first development agreement for its "Symphony Project" with a leading manufacturer of commercial washing machines.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.
The Symphony Project involves a simple retrofit pedestal that integrates the polymer bead cleaning system into conventional machinery, enabling its revolution in laundry to be brought to market by leading manufacturers.
The first signing has not been named but Xeros said that the manufacturer "is a leader in commercial laundry machines with a significant presence in many major markets across the world."
Under the terms of the development agreement, Xeros will incorporate its open source technology in the OEM's machine for the purposes of technical validation and testing. Following the testing phase the parties anticipate the commencement of commercial negotiations.
With minimal disruption to the manufacturing process, the pedestal, which is compatible with nearly any size or brand of conventional commercial washing machine, can be integrated through a relatively simple process at the end of a manufacturer's production line.
Mark Nichols, chief executive of Xeros, said: "This represents a significant milestone for our cleaning technologies business. The scale and market presence of our OEM partner demonstrates the industry's increasing understanding and acceptance of our technology.
"With a proven technology, and growing demand for the sustainability, performance and economic benefits our technology delivers, Symphony Project will enable us to significantly accelerate the commercialisation of our technology."
Unveiling the first working prototype of its retrofit pedestal at The Clean Show in Las Vegas this summer, Xeros said it was in discussions with a number of potential partners.
A fourth prototype is in development which targets simple changes for the incorporation of Xeros' technology within any domestic washing machine.
Half year results for the AIM-listed group are due to be published next week.
Xeros plc website
Images: Xeros
