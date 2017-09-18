News: Chamber business awards shortlist announced
By Tom Austen
The shortlist has been announced for the 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards which showcases the region's leading businesses and individuals.
This year a record number of entries were received, with 128 submissions across all categories, with just 60 being shortlisted for the 12 categories on offer. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.
The 12 awards, in association with RNN Group, will be presented at the awards evening which will again be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday, October 13.
The shortlisted applicants in all business award categories have been automatically entered into the much sought-after Universal Components Business of the Year Award, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "We'd like thank everyone who submitted entries this year, the standard was particularly high and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions. Everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist should be proud of their achievements over the past twelve months.
"This year saw a high number of entries submitted, reflecting the sheer the diversity of the local business economy and we look forward to welcoming all the finalists to our celebration evening which takes place at Magna in October."
The ceremony will also include the annual Salute to Business presentations which celebrate the achievements of our regions long-standing businesses, a special Charity of the Year Award which will see one charity receive £3,000, becoming the Chamber's Charity of the Year, and the addition of the new Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.
The nominated finalists:
Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award
Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes
Liam Benton of Morrison Mears
Liam White of Code Green
Louie Vint of Universal Components UK Ltd
Lucy Cowley of Enzygo Limited
SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award
Barnsley College: Raising Aspirations Project
Hallam FM's Cash for Kids
Newlife, the charity for disabled children
Rotherham United Community Sports Trust
XPO Logistics
Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award
Azzure IT
Bob's Business Ltd
Enzygo Limited
Impelling Solutions Ltd
Whitshaw Builders Ltd
Impelling Solutions Business Person of the Year Award
Allan Ogle of Hallam FM's Cash for Kids
Craig Such of Azzure IT
Dean Arnold of Universal Components UK Ltd
Hayley Koseoglu of Crystal Clean Service
Steve Jones of Gala Tent, Gala-Performance & Gala Technology (SOTpay)
Rotherham College Digital and Creative Award
Active Response Security Services
awesome.
Euroglaze Ltd
Hydra Creative SUM.AGENCY
Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award
MGB Plastics
Naylor Industries Plc
Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd
SME Environmental Services
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award
Angel Couture by Kay Heeley
Bella Eve Boutique
Pookie Womenswear
Pyronix Ltd
Two for Joy Introductions Ltd
Made in Sheffield Manufacturing Excellence Award
MGB Plastics
PCT
Pro Display TM Ltd
RTN Clayton Vallely
S3 ID Ltd
Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award
Bliss Internet (Treeton) Ltd
Getoffroad.com
Luminous Solutions Ltd
SUM.AGENCY
Totally Runable Ltd
Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award
Bob's Business Ltd
Crystal Clean Service Ltd
Morrison Mears
Tankersley Manor – QHotels
XPO Logistics
Airmaster and Mitsubishi Electric Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award
Cannon Hall Farm
Chilli and Grille
Museum Sheffield
Smallshaw Cottages & Spa
Wortley Hall
Chamber's Charity of the Year – In association with Fortem
Barnsley Hospice
City Hearts UK
Grimm & Co
Newlife, the charity for disabled children
Support Dogs
