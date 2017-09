News: Chamber business awards shortlist announced

This year a record number of entries were received, with 128 submissions across all categories, with just 60 being shortlisted for the 12 categories on offer. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be announced on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.The 12 awards, in association with RNN Group, will be presented at the awards evening which will again be held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on Friday, October 13.The shortlisted applicants in all business award categories have been automatically entered into the much sought-after Universal Components Business of the Year Award, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "We'd like thank everyone who submitted entries this year, the standard was particularly high and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions. Everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist should be proud of their achievements over the past twelve months."This year saw a high number of entries submitted, reflecting the sheer the diversity of the local business economy and we look forward to welcoming all the finalists to our celebration evening which takes place at Magna in October."The ceremony will also include the annual Salute to Business presentations which celebrate the achievements of our regions long-standing businesses, a special Charity of the Year Award which will see one charity receive £3,000, becoming the Chamber's Charity of the Year, and the addition of the new Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nominated finalists:Jacob Fox of Berneslai HomesLiam Benton of Morrison MearsLiam White of Code GreenLouie Vint of Universal Components UK LtdLucy Cowley of Enzygo LimitedBarnsley College: Raising Aspirations ProjectHallam FM's Cash for KidsNewlife, the charity for disabled childrenRotherham United Community Sports TrustXPO LogisticsAzzure ITBob's Business LtdEnzygo LimitedImpelling Solutions LtdWhitshaw Builders LtdAllan Ogle of Hallam FM's Cash for KidsCraig Such of Azzure ITDean Arnold of Universal Components UK LtdHayley Koseoglu of Crystal Clean ServiceSteve Jones of Gala Tent, Gala-Performance & Gala Technology (SOTpay)Active Response Security Servicesawesome.Euroglaze LtdHydra Creative SUM.AGENCYMGB PlasticsNaylor Industries PlcRussell Richardson & Sons LtdSME Environmental ServicesThe Rotherham NHS Foundation TrustAngel Couture by Kay HeeleyBella Eve BoutiquePookie WomenswearPyronix LtdTwo for Joy Introductions LtdMGB PlasticsPCTPro Display TM LtdRTN Clayton VallelyS3 ID LtdBliss Internet (Treeton) LtdGetoffroad.comLuminous Solutions LtdSUM.AGENCYTotally Runable LtdBob's Business LtdCrystal Clean Service LtdMorrison MearsTankersley Manor – QHotelsXPO LogisticsCannon Hall FarmChilli and GrilleMuseum SheffieldSmallshaw Cottages & SpaWortley HallBarnsley HospiceCity Hearts UKGrimm & CoNewlife, the charity for disabled childrenSupport Dogs