News: £40m Rotherham motorway service area plans submitted

Images: Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson

The plans show that, when operational, "the MSA would employ circa 300 staff and represent a circa £40m investment." At peak time during the nine month construction phase, some 200 construction related workers could be on-site.An assessment of the economic impact of the scheme by Axis consultants states that it would add an estimated £4.75m to the economy of the local area each year and concludes that: "The effects of the Proposed Development would be major, beneficial and significant and would make an important contribution towards overarching policy targets to increase employment levels."A comparative assessment has been carried out between the Extra development at junction 35 and the Rotherham MSA development at junction 33. It concludes that the Applegreen proposal is "materially preferable in terms of all of the key planning, environmental and technical evaluation criteria."The assessment shows that the Junction 35 site is less appropriate as it is all in the Green Belt. It adds that the Applegreen plans undermine the Extra plans, which have been undetermined for over three years, by offering a deliverable alternative site.