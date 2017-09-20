News: Artwork to replace Tinsley Towers
By Tom Austen
New artworks that celebrate Rotherham and Sheffield's shared industrial heritage are being proposed for the area close to where the iconic Tinsley cooling towers once stood.
Proposals from commissioned artist, Alex Chinneck include a family of four sculptural, red brick chimneys that border, bridge and illuminate the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, each stretching up to 30 metres tall.
Onwards & Upwards is a sculptural trail linking Sheffield and Rotherham that can be enjoyed by foot, bike or boat. It is set to be created close to E.ON's biomass power plant at Blackburn Meadows where linkages between the city and town are being improved through the £20m Tinsley Link Road and the £100m tram train scheme.
