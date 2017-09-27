News: Proposed steel footbridge to welcome visitors to Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A new footbridge is being planned to improve pedestrian access at Rotherham central station as work continues to improve a key gateway into the town centre.
Work has been carried out around the revamped station recently in preparation for innovative tram train vehicles that will connect Rotherham and Parkgate with Meadowhall and the centre of Sheffield.
Network Rail needed to demolish and install a new bridge on College Road over the tracks as the previous one did not have enough room for the overhead lines which will power the innovative vehicles.
Now plans have been submitted by Rotherham Council for a new footbridge alongside Masbrough Bridge which spans the Rotherham Cut of the canal which surrounds Forge Island.
Previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the 1.57 hectare site has recently been fully cleared following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014. Owned by the Council, a developer is being sought for a joint venture to realise a proposed £43m catalyst regeneration project anchored by a cinema and hotel.
Advertisement
Work has been carried out around the revamped station recently in preparation for innovative tram train vehicles that will connect Rotherham and Parkgate with Meadowhall and the centre of Sheffield.
Network Rail needed to demolish and install a new bridge on College Road over the tracks as the previous one did not have enough room for the overhead lines which will power the innovative vehicles.
Now plans have been submitted by Rotherham Council for a new footbridge alongside Masbrough Bridge which spans the Rotherham Cut of the canal which surrounds Forge Island.
Previously the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the 1.57 hectare site has recently been fully cleared following the relocation of Tesco across town in 2014. Owned by the Council, a developer is being sought for a joint venture to realise a proposed £43m catalyst regeneration project anchored by a cinema and hotel.
Advertisement
2 comments:
What a waste of money,why not simply walk across bridge at side of it?The mind boggles😵
Must be expecting lots of people when the tram finally comes....
Post a Comment