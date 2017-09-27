News: Proposed steel footbridge to welcome visitors to Rotherham town centre

</div>

Images: RMBC

Close to Rotherham Old Bridge, which is a scheduled ancient monument, and the Chapel on the Bridge, which is a Grade I listed building, the proposals for the new footbridge are for it to be "sympathetic to its surroundings and acknowledge Rotherham's industrial heritage with the proposed use of Corten weathering steel, and Rotherham's historic heritage with the proposed use of natural stone on the bridge approaches."Weathering steel is popularly used in outdoor sculptures, notably the Angel of the North in Gateshead.The area around the canal was upgraded by the Council when the station underwent a £10.4m redevelopment and re-opened in 2012.An existing funding commitment has been secured by Rotherham Council for a highway and public realm improvement scheme between the bus interchange along Chantry Bridge and Bridge Street. This is set to significantly improve the pedestrian environment and linkages between the bus and rail stations.Department of Transport funding, obtained through Sheffield City Region, will enable a number of improvements to take place with work taking place in the Corporation Street, Bridge Street and Frederick Street area.The 24-space "Scala" car park at the bottom of Corporation Street will be closed until late January to enable works to help improve access for cyclists and pedestrians to be carried out in the area.Paul Woodcock, assistant director for planning, regeneration and transportation at Rotherham Council, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused while the Scala car park is out of use, however the additional parking at Forge Island is very close by and also free of charge at weekends."These improvements are just part of our overall plans to improve this area of the town and we look forward to seeing a much-improved environment for visitors to enjoy."