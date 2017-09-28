News: Crossrail contract drives recruitment at MTL Advanced
By Tom Austen
Manufacturing specialist, MTL Advanced is creating 30 new jobs in Rotherham having secured a "significant order" in the rail sector earlier in the year.
Rothbiz reported in February that MTL, part of the Darwen-based WEC Group, won a significant order to supply complex safety critical fabrications to a leading rail industry OEM.
The manufacturer has not been named but the multi-million pound contract will ultimately be used for the Crossrail project bringing a new railway line to central London.
Now MTL Advanced says that over 30 new welding/fabrication, CNC machining, press braking and painting jobs are being created following a 100% increase in staff numbers over the past 24 months.
Since being taking over by the WEC Group, the firm has gone from strength to strength - winning orders and taking on staff backed by over £8m of investment from the new owners.
The contract will run over a number of years at the company's 13 hectare facility on Grange Lane, Brinsworth and is a major boost for the business.
MTL Advanced recently achieved BS EN 3834-2 accreditation for passenger rail and freight wagons and supplies Category 1 safety critical parts such as cab & bogie structures, body shell components, bolsters and fuel tanks. The firm is approved by Bombardier Transportation through its "SEAP" process used to evaluate and approve suppliers. Bombardier in Derby is producing the trains for Crossrail.
Karl Stewart, commercial director at MTL Advanced, said: "We won this contract based on our manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to quality and delivery.
"The business is expanding and we have increased staff numbers from 130 to over 250 since 2015, which is expected to reach 300 by 2018. This is an exciting time for us, the UK's manufacturing industry and the surrounding area as we continue to boost local job creation."
The growth at MTL is supported by a number of long term contract wins in prolific industries such as defence, recycling and construction. The company has also recently taken on eight engineering apprentices and is looking to increase this to 20, as part of a five year program which is designed to provide individuals in the area with the skills and qualifications required to carve out a successful career in engineering.
Stewart added: "We have identified key areas as part of our ambitious growth strategy, and rail is a sector where we can make great progress as we are ideally located in Yorkshire's booming manufacturing hub."
As a one-stop-shop, MTL has extensive and large scale capabilities with on-site access to all of the latest fabrication, laser and machining technology. The rail project involves using a range of processes including laser cutting, bending, machining and welding/fabrication which are subject to the most stringent quality requirements from the client.
A dedicated 2,600 sq ft clean area is used for the welding of the aluminium structures, and a new surface treatment facility has been developed specifically for shot peening aluminium.
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL Advanced
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL Advanced
