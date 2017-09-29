News: Keepmoat and Titans kick off new health and wellbeing programme
By Tom Austen
Local construction businesses Keepmoat Regeneration and Keepmoat Homes have teamed up with the Titans Community Foundation to offer children healthy eating advice and sports and fitness coaching.
Earlier this year, ENGIE, a leading energy and services provider, completed the acquisition of Keepmoat's Regeneration division which includes a significant operation in Rotherham.
Working with the charitable arm of Rotherham Titans Rugby, the companies recently launched the programme at Denaby Main Primary Academy in Doncaster where staff from both organisations spoke to the children about the importance of eating healthily and regular exercise and gave out free fruit for them to enjoy.
The Titans Community Foundation also held rugby taster sessions to teach the youngsters how to work as part of a team while keeping active.
The programme will last a year and will include regular visits from the Titans Community Foundation, Keepmoat Regeneration and Keepmoat Homes to carry out exercise activities, construction-related workshops and reading sessions. The children will also get the chance to visit live construction sites and learn about job roles in the industry.
Neil Baxter, new business director at Keepmoat Regeneration, said: "As a local business, it's important for us to invest in the communities in which we work.
"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Titans Community Foundation and hope this programme will have a very positive impact on the schoolchildren."
Victoria Gorton, principal at Denaby Main Primary Academy, said: "Here at Denaby Main our strategic plan was to build in more opportunities for outdoor learning options for the children, so we were thrilled when the Titans Community Foundation, Keepmoat Regeneration and Keepmoat Homes approached us to take part in this project.
"Not only will the children have access to top level athletes who are role models when it comes to perseverance, hard work, dedication and commitment, but we will also benefit from a strong partnership with Keepmoat Regeneration and Keepmoat Homes to give the children opportunities to learn about the construction industry."
John Lewis, chief executive at the Titans Community Foundation, said: "The Titans Community Foundation has been delivering "education through rugby" since 2004. The players will engage with children, staff and parents and support the school's values of "safe, respect, and ready."
"It is a privilege to work with Keepmoat Regeneration, Keepmoat Homes, Denaby Main Academy and the Astrea Trust in helping the school improve the fitness, attainment and well-being of everyone at Denaby Main."
