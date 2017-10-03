News: Rotherham businesses to get Mighty help





Mighty will deliver everything from practical help, such as finding premises or preparing contracts, to testing and developing business ideas, through both one-to-one mentoring and coaching, and a bank of resources.



The initiative has been tailored by RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, which has won awards for its support for local firms and for its own business incubation centres.



RiDO is a partner in the Launchpad business support programme that forms part of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub. Funded by the European Regional Development Fund, it provides free help and support to budding entrepreneurs who are thinking of starting their own business, or have started trading within the last two years.



"Mighty will work with entrepreneurs and new business to really test and hone ideas, make the most of all their opportunities and be prepared to confront any risks. We're also working with businesses under 24 months old who are looking to grow, perhaps taking on staff or moving premises, or diversify their offering. There's a team of experts waiting to mentor and support businesses like this in the region, and it's all free."



A campaign to promote Mighty to Rotherham's young businesses and potential start-ups begins this month, with a distinctive theme.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Mighty will, over time, re-draw the business landscape in our region. We want to reflect that, and to show people that they can create their own futures with our help. Our giant yellow pencils symbolise the fact that the future is in your hands – if you take the opportunity, you can write your own stories."



The campaign will appear on bus backs, outdoor advertising and in council-owned spaces across Rotherham from October, and the Mighty team were at the Parkgate Centre on Saturday to launch the scheme.



Amanda added: "I don't think anyone in Rotherham could miss us! We'll be the ones with the giant yellow pencils! We really want anyone who has a young business, or has been daydreaming about taking their first steps into their own business, to get in touch and talk to us.



"This is a chance for those ideas to flow – our help is free, delivered by experts and will be completely designed for the individuals we’re working with. It's such an opportunity for anyone with a dream to talk to people who can really, really make it come true."



Mighty website



