News: Wolf Components aiming to lead the pack
By Tom Austen
Wolf Components, a new start-up manufacturer, has selected Rotherham to develop the production of mattress pocket springs in the UK.
The company was founded this year by industry giants, Anthony Joyce, the former managing director for UK and European bedding manufacturing at Steinhoff International (which operate the Bensons for Beds, Harveys brands in the UK), and Stephen Baul, a former executive at US manufacturer, Legett & Platt.
Taking on a unit at Waddington's Aldwarke Wharf speculative development in Rotherham, investment has been made in the new factory which houses all new, high speed, fully automatic machinery ensuring a high level of manufacturing efficiency.
Unit 60 is 24,200 sq ft and was marketed by Knight Frank in Sheffield. Evolving from a timber merchants, the Waddington's property portfolio was started approximately 80 years ago with the acquisition of a number of properties alongside South Yorkshire's canals network and was added to along the years with a number of investments and land acquisitions.
