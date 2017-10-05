Thursday, October 5, 2017

News: Wolf Components aiming to lead the pack

Wolf Components, a new start-up manufacturer, has selected Rotherham to develop the production of mattress pocket springs in the UK.

The company was founded this year by industry giants, Anthony Joyce, the former managing director for UK and European bedding manufacturing at Steinhoff International (which operate the Bensons for Beds, Harveys brands in the UK), and Stephen Baul, a former executive at US manufacturer, Legett & Platt.

Taking on a unit at Waddington's Aldwarke Wharf speculative development in Rotherham, investment has been made in the new factory which houses all new, high speed, fully automatic machinery ensuring a high level of manufacturing efficiency.

Unit 60 is 24,200 sq ft and was marketed by Knight Frank in Sheffield. Evolving from a timber merchants, the Waddington's property portfolio was started approximately 80 years ago with the acquisition of a number of properties alongside South Yorkshire's canals network and was added to along the years with a number of investments and land acquisitions.

The founders believe that with competitors being mainly overseas owned, there is an opportunity for a dynamic reactive business utilising the latest efficient manufacturing processes to deliver a quality product demanded by a growing market.

Aiming to supply the UK mattress industry, the first major contract is actually with Belgian firm, Latexco, one of the world's leading manufacturers of latex and PU foam components for the bedding industry.

A strategic partnership with Wolf Components has been formed as Latexco has ambitions to extend its innovative range of bedding comfort solutions to include latex, PU foam and now springs. The establishment of a pocket spring production company in Belgium, Latexco Springs, is scheduled to become operational next year.

Anthony Joyce, managing director of Wolf Components, said: "Having known Latexco and Luc Maes, owner of the Latexco group, for close to 25 years, it was a wonderful opportunity to work together and to develop a joint spring business across Latexco's exciting manufacturing and distribution entities in Europe, USA and Asia."

Images: Knight Frank


