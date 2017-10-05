News: Wolf Components aiming to lead the pack

</div>

Images: Knight Frank

The founders believe that with competitors being mainly overseas owned, there is an opportunity for a dynamic reactive business utilising the latest efficient manufacturing processes to deliver a quality product demanded by a growing market.Aiming to supply the UK mattress industry, the first major contract is actually with Belgian firm, Latexco, one of the world's leading manufacturers of latex and PU foam components for the bedding industry.A strategic partnership with Wolf Components has been formed as Latexco has ambitions to extend its innovative range of bedding comfort solutions to include latex, PU foam and now springs. The establishment of a pocket spring production company in Belgium, Latexco Springs, is scheduled to become operational next year.Anthony Joyce, managing director of Wolf Components, said: "Having known Latexco and Luc Maes, owner of the Latexco group, for close to 25 years, it was a wonderful opportunity to work together and to develop a joint spring business across Latexco's exciting manufacturing and distribution entities in Europe, USA and Asia."