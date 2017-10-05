News: First look at town's £12m bus station

</div>

Images: SYPTE / Jefferson Sheard

The main pedestrian entrances are also set to be revamped. The plans show that a new automatically operated, polyester powder coated, aluminium framed, glazed entrance door is to be installed onto Bridge Street. A new glazed entrance lobby is also planned for Drummond Street.The number of bus stands will remain at 24 and the overall arrangement will remain largely unchanged. A plan to reconfigure the bus station from a drive through operation to a Drive in Reverse Out (DIRO) interchange has not been followed through.Some amendments are planned to improve circulation and reduce passenger congestion including restructuring waiting areas, improving lighting levels and adding new information hubs at each pedestrian entrance.It is proposed that the interchange refurbishment works are completed in parallel to the completion of the car park works, minimising the duration of disruption to users of both facilities.Work could take up to two years to complete.