News: First look at town's £12m bus station
By Tom Austen
A long-awaited revamp of the bus station in Rotherham town centre has moved closer with the submission of new plans addressing "a below standard customer experience and one in which levels of personal safety are compromised."
Now architects at Jefferson Sheard have submitted a planning application focused on refreshing the concourses with upgrades to flooring, plinths and glazing.
Partners decided last year to focus on refurbishing the car park and bus station rather than a large scale redevelopment. Opened in 1971, the multi storey car park has since developed widespread defects. It is underutilised and "nearing the point of being beyond economic repair."
The bus station, which has associated public safety issues, suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) has a long term lease for the four-storey car park and interchange which sits between Frederick Street and the River Don. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) is preparing to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset can be carried out.
Construction works to undertake the car park refurbishment scheme commenced on site in May 2017. The approved plans included internal improvements to increase usage and proposals for new highly durable anodised mesh panels to replace the poorly implemented current external cladding.
The latest application explains: "The overriding objective of this project is to develop a repair and refurbishment programme for the interchange to enable SYPTE to comply with its health and safety obligations in respect to the operation of the interchange and to comply with its lease obligations, together with the desire to improve the customer offer."
The plans add that many of the fixtures, fittings and components inside the bus station have exceeded or are nearing their end of life and are showing signs of significant visual and physical degradation following 22 years of operation.
New finishes, fixtures and fittings are proposed to refresh the interchange, replace failing components and improve the customer experience. This includes new glazed facades, replacing the existing floor surface in its entirety, new concourse and runway ceilings, replacing all of the current seating, new signage and a new, high quality and integrated customer service desk.
