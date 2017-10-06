News: Next stop, Forge Island





on the latest plans to install new finishes, fixtures and fittings to refresh the interchange, replace failing components and improve the customer experience. Internal and external works are also being carried out on the multi storey car park on the site.



Works are expected to commence in Spring next year and will last for a period of approximately 12 months.



The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) has a long term lease for car park and interchange and is working with Rotherham Council to consider the best option to minimise customer disruption whilst refurbishment works are ongoing.



"We have determined that the displaced buses can be accommodated off site at 18 bus stops or stands. Both SYPTE and RMBC are currently progressing the statutory processes to provide these interim facilities both on street and on Council owned land, in close proximity to both the interchange site and each other to further minimise the impact of the refurbishment / development.



"Throughout the works, the mall retail units will remain fully accessible to pedestrians."



A statement from the SYPTE, added: "Proposals are in place to fully close the interchange site to the public to allow the contractor unlimited access and to complete the works in the most efficient timescales.



"SYPTE and RMBC are progressing two parallel options to temporarily relocate buses following the closure – either across on-street bus stops or on the former Tesco site at Forge Island – the latter being the preferred option. A decision is to be made on preferred option in due course."



ARUP, planning consultatnts for SYPTE are looking at the construction of a temporary bus shelter on Forge Island which it says is "likely to be in operation for 1 – 2 years during the refurbishment of Rotherham Interchange."



Rotherham Council acquired the key site following Tesco's relocation across town in 2014. It has been operating as a car park offering spaces for visitors including free two hour parking in the "red zone."



The former Tesco building has been demolished and the groundworks and development of the site have been completed, enabling the car park to extend its car parking capacity.



The proposed £43m leisure development is seen as a key catalyst project in the town centre masterplan which outlined that the site could include a five screen cinema, 60-bed hotel, food outlets, bars and cafes (around 24,000 - 30,000 sq ft of space), and 120+ residential units. A 300+ space multi storey car park is also in the plans and a feasibility study is being carried out on the potential of a new theatre and arts space on the adjacent site.



The delivery programme in the masterplan has construction work beginning on Forge Island in 2019 with completion in mid 2020.



