News: £60m Rotherham housing schemes up for sale
By Tom Austen
A trio of high profile property developments in Rotherham town centre have gone on the market.
It has been nearly eight years since the high profile Westgate Demonstrator Project was completed and developments like the Old Market and Keppel Wharf brought new apartments to the riverside. The scheme, part of the much-vaunted Rotherham Renaissance programme, also included the restoration of the Victorian, Grade II listed, Imperial Building.
Now offers are being sought for the apartment and commercial space in five individual lots, although offers will be considered for the entire opportunity. No asking price has been published.
A design competition was launched in 2005 by Rotherham Council to find a preferred partner to take forward a masterplan for the Westgate area. Liverpool developer, Iliad and Glenn Howells Architects were selected to deliver this "Demonstrator Project", a key town centre regeneration scheme comprising five sites in council ownership.
Around £60m worth of development was carried out, creating The Old Market, Keppel Wharf and the Imperial Buidlings.
44 residential apartments and 7,000 sq ft of ground floor retail space is included in the four storey Old Market building (pictured, top), fronting the River Don on the site of the town's old covered market.
26 of the apartments, a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bed flats, along with the retail space, which is fully let to bridal shop, WED2B, are up for sale.
