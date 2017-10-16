News: SteelPhalt forging the future





In a three-year deal, SteelPhalt will continue to boast the naming rights of the Championship club's Academy at Shirecliffe and will extend its sponsorship across the United Ladies section of the club, which includes the Regional Training Club, helping develop junior female players.



SteelPhalt has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since 1964, sourcing slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry and providing a sustainable way of making asphalt, with at least 95 per cent of the product the result of the recycling process.



Part of the Harsco Metals Group, the company works in partnership with councils, local authorities and contractors nationwide and is based on Sheffield Road in Templeborough.



United Ladies continue to go from strength to strength and, after winning their league last season, are currently doing well in the FA Premier Women's League Midlands Division.



Meanwhile, United's Academy, widely regarded as the best in the region, has enjoyed great success in recent years. Recognised by the FA Premier League for its ability to provide youngsters with the skills required to forge professional careers, it counts the likes of Premier League players Kyle Walker, Matt Lowton, Harry Maguire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and most recently, age-group international David Brooks, as graduates.



Martin Gray, business manager at Steelphalt, said: "SteelPhalt has a strong tradition of involvement within the local community. In addition to helping to make our region's roads safer through the products we supply, we like to get to know the people who live in our area too.



"So, each year SteelPhalt is involved in a range of initiatives with the community. By extending our agreement with the Academy and extending across the Ladies organisation, we are really excited to see how our investment can positively impact on the careers of some of these talented individuals."



Paul Reeves, head of commercial at Sheffield United, added: "This is a significant investment from SteelPhalt and a long-term commitment to our next generation of players, both male and female. The Academy plays an integral part within the club and it goes without question the rising importance and profile of ladies' football on a global scale. We would like to thank Martin and his colleagues for their valued contribution."



The deal marks one of the last acts of Dean Raynor, commercial manager at Steelphalt, and a lifelong Blade, who retires after 43 years with the company.



A Rotherham-based business is extending its partnership with Sheffield United Football Club, providing a boost for the development of young players and the fast-emerging Ladies section of the club.