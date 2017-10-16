News: Barnsley and Rotherham Business Award winners 2017





14 businesses, charities and individuals honoured at the prestigious awards ceremony which was once again held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.



Cannon Hall Farm, located near Barnsley, was crowned the Universal Components Business of the Year having been picked out from the evening's category winners.



The ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings, welcomed 480 guests to celebrate the achievements of the shortlisted individuals and organisations. It was sponsored by RNN Group.



The evening's individual awards were presented to Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes, winner of the Apprentice of the Year award and Allan Ogle of Hallam FM's Cash for Kids who picked up the Business Person of the Year award. The Chamber presented a special Lifetime Achievement award to Edward Naylor of Naylor Industries PLC for his hard work and devotion to the local community.



Andrew Denniff, chief executive, of the chamber, said: "As always the evening was superb, reflecting all that is best in our Region. My congratulations go out to all of our winners and especially Cannon Hall Farm, the Business of the Year.



"Our guests can certainly say they were part of the "evening of the year" in the Sheffield city region's business calendar and all our shortlisted entrants can congratulate themselves in contributing to another successful event."



This year also saw the Chamber present their Charity of the Year award, sponsored by Fortem, to City Hearts UK, who received £3,000 prize money and will become this year's Chamber Charity of the Year.



The 2017 Award Winners:



Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award



Winner – Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes

Highly Commended – Lucy Cowley of Enzygo Limited

Highly Commended – Liam White of Code Green



SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award



Winner – XPO Logistics

Highly Commended – Barnsley College: Raising Aspirations Project

Highly Commended – Hallam FM's Cash for Kids



Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award



Winner – Enzygo Limited

Highly Commended – Azzure IT

Highly Commended – Bob's Business Ltd



Impelling Solutions Business Person of the Year Award



Winner – Allan Ogle of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids

Highly Commended – Hayley Koseoglu of Crystal Clean Service

Highly Commended – Craig Such of Azzure IT



Rotherham College Digital and Creative award



Winner – Hydra Creative

Highly Commended – awesome.

Higly Commended – Euroglaze Ltd



Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award



Winner – Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd

Highly Commended – The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

Highly Commended – Naylor Industries Plc



SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award



Winner – Pyronix Ltd

Highly Commended – Two for Joy Introductions Ltd

Highly Commended – Angel Couture by Kay Heeley



Made in Sheffield Manufacturing Excellence Award



Winner – RTN Clayton Vallely

Highly Commended – MGB Plastics

Highly Commended – Pro Display TM Ltd



Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award



Winner – Bliss Internet (Treeton) Ltd

Highly Commended – Getoffroad.com

Highly Commended – SUM.AGENCY



Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award



Winner – Morrison Mears

Highly Commended – Crystal Clean Service Ltd

Highly Commended – XPO Logistics



Airmaster and Mitsubishi Electric Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award



Winner – Cannon Hall Farm

Highly Commended – Museum Sheffield

Highly Commended – Wortley Hall



Chamber’s Charity of the Year – In association with Fortem



Winner – City Hearts UK

Highly Commended – Support Dogs

Highly Commended – Newlife, the charity for disabled children



