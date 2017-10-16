News: Barnsley and Rotherham Business Award winners 2017
By Tom Austen
The region's best in business have been recognised at the "evening of the year" - the 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.
14 businesses, charities and individuals honoured at the prestigious awards ceremony which was once again held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.
Cannon Hall Farm, located near Barnsley, was crowned the Universal Components Business of the Year having been picked out from the evening's category winners.
The ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings, welcomed 480 guests to celebrate the achievements of the shortlisted individuals and organisations. It was sponsored by RNN Group.
The evening's individual awards were presented to Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes, winner of the Apprentice of the Year award and Allan Ogle of Hallam FM's Cash for Kids who picked up the Business Person of the Year award. The Chamber presented a special Lifetime Achievement award to Edward Naylor of Naylor Industries PLC for his hard work and devotion to the local community.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive, of the chamber, said: "As always the evening was superb, reflecting all that is best in our Region. My congratulations go out to all of our winners and especially Cannon Hall Farm, the Business of the Year.
"Our guests can certainly say they were part of the "evening of the year" in the Sheffield city region's business calendar and all our shortlisted entrants can congratulate themselves in contributing to another successful event."
This year also saw the Chamber present their Charity of the Year award, sponsored by Fortem, to City Hearts UK, who received £3,000 prize money and will become this year's Chamber Charity of the Year.
Advertisement
The 2017 Award Winners:
Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award
Winner – Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes
Highly Commended – Lucy Cowley of Enzygo Limited
Highly Commended – Liam White of Code Green
SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award
Winner – XPO Logistics
Highly Commended – Barnsley College: Raising Aspirations Project
Highly Commended – Hallam FM's Cash for Kids
Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award
Winner – Enzygo Limited
Highly Commended – Azzure IT
Highly Commended – Bob's Business Ltd
Impelling Solutions Business Person of the Year Award
Winner – Allan Ogle of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids
Highly Commended – Hayley Koseoglu of Crystal Clean Service
Highly Commended – Craig Such of Azzure IT
Rotherham College Digital and Creative award
Winner – Hydra Creative
Highly Commended – awesome.
Higly Commended – Euroglaze Ltd
Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award
Winner – Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd
Highly Commended – The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
Highly Commended – Naylor Industries Plc
SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award
Winner – Pyronix Ltd
Highly Commended – Two for Joy Introductions Ltd
Highly Commended – Angel Couture by Kay Heeley
Made in Sheffield Manufacturing Excellence Award
Winner – RTN Clayton Vallely
Highly Commended – MGB Plastics
Highly Commended – Pro Display TM Ltd
Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award
Winner – Bliss Internet (Treeton) Ltd
Highly Commended – Getoffroad.com
Highly Commended – SUM.AGENCY
Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award
Winner – Morrison Mears
Highly Commended – Crystal Clean Service Ltd
Highly Commended – XPO Logistics
Airmaster and Mitsubishi Electric Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award
Winner – Cannon Hall Farm
Highly Commended – Museum Sheffield
Highly Commended – Wortley Hall
Chamber’s Charity of the Year – In association with Fortem
Winner – City Hearts UK
Highly Commended – Support Dogs
Highly Commended – Newlife, the charity for disabled children
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
14 businesses, charities and individuals honoured at the prestigious awards ceremony which was once again held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.
Cannon Hall Farm, located near Barnsley, was crowned the Universal Components Business of the Year having been picked out from the evening's category winners.
The ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings, welcomed 480 guests to celebrate the achievements of the shortlisted individuals and organisations. It was sponsored by RNN Group.
The evening's individual awards were presented to Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes, winner of the Apprentice of the Year award and Allan Ogle of Hallam FM's Cash for Kids who picked up the Business Person of the Year award. The Chamber presented a special Lifetime Achievement award to Edward Naylor of Naylor Industries PLC for his hard work and devotion to the local community.
Andrew Denniff, chief executive, of the chamber, said: "As always the evening was superb, reflecting all that is best in our Region. My congratulations go out to all of our winners and especially Cannon Hall Farm, the Business of the Year.
"Our guests can certainly say they were part of the "evening of the year" in the Sheffield city region's business calendar and all our shortlisted entrants can congratulate themselves in contributing to another successful event."
This year also saw the Chamber present their Charity of the Year award, sponsored by Fortem, to City Hearts UK, who received £3,000 prize money and will become this year's Chamber Charity of the Year.
Advertisement
The 2017 Award Winners:
Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award
Winner – Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes
Highly Commended – Lucy Cowley of Enzygo Limited
Highly Commended – Liam White of Code Green
SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award
Winner – XPO Logistics
Highly Commended – Barnsley College: Raising Aspirations Project
Highly Commended – Hallam FM's Cash for Kids
Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award
Winner – Enzygo Limited
Highly Commended – Azzure IT
Highly Commended – Bob's Business Ltd
Impelling Solutions Business Person of the Year Award
Winner – Allan Ogle of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids
Highly Commended – Hayley Koseoglu of Crystal Clean Service
Highly Commended – Craig Such of Azzure IT
Rotherham College Digital and Creative award
Winner – Hydra Creative
Highly Commended – awesome.
Higly Commended – Euroglaze Ltd
Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award
Winner – Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd
Highly Commended – The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
Highly Commended – Naylor Industries Plc
SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award
Winner – Pyronix Ltd
Highly Commended – Two for Joy Introductions Ltd
Highly Commended – Angel Couture by Kay Heeley
Made in Sheffield Manufacturing Excellence Award
Winner – RTN Clayton Vallely
Highly Commended – MGB Plastics
Highly Commended – Pro Display TM Ltd
Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award
Winner – Bliss Internet (Treeton) Ltd
Highly Commended – Getoffroad.com
Highly Commended – SUM.AGENCY
Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award
Winner – Morrison Mears
Highly Commended – Crystal Clean Service Ltd
Highly Commended – XPO Logistics
Airmaster and Mitsubishi Electric Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award
Winner – Cannon Hall Farm
Highly Commended – Museum Sheffield
Highly Commended – Wortley Hall
Chamber’s Charity of the Year – In association with Fortem
Winner – City Hearts UK
Highly Commended – Support Dogs
Highly Commended – Newlife, the charity for disabled children
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
0 comments:
Post a Comment