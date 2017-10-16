Monday, October 16, 2017

News: Barnsley and Rotherham Business Award winners 2017

By

The region's best in business have been recognised at the "evening of the year" - the 2017 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.

14 businesses, charities and individuals honoured at the prestigious awards ceremony which was once again held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.

Cannon Hall Farm, located near Barnsley, was crowned the Universal Components Business of the Year having been picked out from the evening's category winners.

The ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings, welcomed 480 guests to celebrate the achievements of the shortlisted individuals and organisations. It was sponsored by RNN Group.

The evening's individual awards were presented to Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes, winner of the Apprentice of the Year award and Allan Ogle of Hallam FM's Cash for Kids who picked up the Business Person of the Year award. The Chamber presented a special Lifetime Achievement award to Edward Naylor of Naylor Industries PLC for his hard work and devotion to the local community.

Andrew Denniff, chief executive, of the chamber, said: "As always the evening was superb, reflecting all that is best in our Region. My congratulations go out to all of our winners and especially Cannon Hall Farm, the Business of the Year.

"Our guests can certainly say they were part of the "evening of the year" in the Sheffield city region's business calendar and all our shortlisted entrants can congratulate themselves in contributing to another successful event."

This year also saw the Chamber present their Charity of the Year award, sponsored by Fortem, to City Hearts UK, who received £3,000 prize money and will become this year's Chamber Charity of the Year.

Advertisement

The 2017 Award Winners:

Source Academy Apprentice of the Year Award

Winner – Jacob Fox of Berneslai Homes
Highly Commended – Lucy Cowley of Enzygo Limited
Highly Commended – Liam White of Code Green

SteelPhalt Harsco Business Community Impact Award

Winner – XPO Logistics
Highly Commended – Barnsley College: Raising Aspirations Project
Highly Commended – Hallam FM's Cash for Kids

Brook Corporate Developments Business Growth Award

Winner – Enzygo Limited
Highly Commended – Azzure IT
Highly Commended – Bob's Business Ltd

Impelling Solutions Business Person of the Year Award

Winner – Allan Ogle of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids
Highly Commended – Hayley Koseoglu of Crystal Clean Service
Highly Commended – Craig Such of Azzure IT

Rotherham College Digital and Creative award

Winner – Hydra Creative
Highly Commended – awesome.
Higly Commended – Euroglaze Ltd

Enzygo Environmental Commitment Award

Winner – Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd
Highly Commended – The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
Highly Commended – Naylor Industries Plc

SOTpay Excellence in Customer Service Award

Winner – Pyronix Ltd
Highly Commended – Two for Joy Introductions Ltd
Highly Commended – Angel Couture by Kay Heeley

Made in Sheffield Manufacturing Excellence Award

Winner – RTN Clayton Vallely
Highly Commended – MGB Plastics
Highly Commended – Pro Display TM Ltd

Enterprising Barnsley Most Promising New Business Award

Winner – Bliss Internet (Treeton) Ltd
Highly Commended – Getoffroad.com
Highly Commended – SUM.AGENCY

Rotherham Together Partnership Skills Development Award

Winner – Morrison Mears
Highly Commended – Crystal Clean Service Ltd
Highly Commended – XPO Logistics

Airmaster and Mitsubishi Electric Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award

Winner – Cannon Hall Farm
Highly Commended – Museum Sheffield
Highly Commended – Wortley Hall

Chamber’s Charity of the Year – In association with Fortem

Winner – City Hearts UK
Highly Commended – Support Dogs
Highly Commended – Newlife, the charity for disabled children

BR Chamber website

Images: BR Chamber


posted at 10:53 AM
Labels: , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  