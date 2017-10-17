News: Clifton Park remains amongst nation's ten most popular parks





For the second year running, the popular park is one of just ten in the whole of the UK to be successful in the awards run by Keep Britain Tidy – and this year the only one in Yorkshire.



The Green Flag scheme recognises parks which boast the highest possible standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent facilities. The People Choice Award is an award voted for by the public and can only be awarded to a park that has already won a Green Flag.



Clifton Park was awarded its seventh Green Flag this summer and the public were once again given the opportunity to vote for it as one of their favourite parks in the UK. A Green Flag Award is a sign to the public that the park boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.



Cllr. Taiba Yasseen, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Working and Cultural Services at Rotherham Council, said: "As well as all the team of staff who work so hard behind the scenes to make the park so welcoming to visitors, the support of Friends of Clifton Park has been invaluable once again and everyone, from staff and volunteers to our visitors, should be proud of this achievement.



"I would like to say a big thank you to all involved - including those who took the time to vote and helped the park achieve this wonderful accolade."



A record-breaking 73,349 votes decided the nation's favourite parks.



Paul Todd, manager of the International Green Flag Award, said: "Following the success of this summer's #LoveParks Week, the record number of votes for the People's Choice Awards – more than double the number received last year – shows how much their favourite green spaces mean to people.



"Massive congratulations to our ten hugely deserving winners, and all the staff, volunteers and supporters who work so hard to maintain these well-loved green spaces to such a high standard.



"And thank you to the tens of thousands who took the time to vote. Parks matter, and this is further support in our campaign to protect and improve the nation's wonderful green spaces for future generations."



Between 1783 and 1784, Joshua Walker, of the Walker Iron & Steel Works of Masborough, and local architect John Carr, built Clifton House which included stables, outbuildings, dovecotes, fishponds, an icehouse, and wells. Clifton Park was originally laid out as the private grounds of the house, which is now Clifton Park Museum.



When the estate was put up for sale for building plots, Rotherham Council recognised the need for green space in the expanding town and bought 54 acres (22.5ha) for £25,000 in 1891. £5,000 was spent on improvements and the park was opened to the public by the Prince and Princess of Wales on the June 25 1891.



Investment in recent years includes £7.5m in 2009 to bring the walled garden back into use and updating the paddling pool with an innovative splash park. In addition, a play park was designed in consultation with young people with eight separate areas including a skate plaza, sand area, chill out area and an enchanted wood.



Clifton Park on the edge of Rotherham town centre has again been voted one of the public's favourites in this year's People's Choice contest.