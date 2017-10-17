News: Next phase of Vector 31 mapped out
By Tom Austen
The next phase of a popular business park in Rotherham is being planned which would help to create hundreds of jobs.
Network Space (formerly known as Langtree) is looking ahead having already delivered over 160,000 sq ft of industrial space across two phases at its Vector 31 development at Waleswood.
"Vector 31 West" could be created on a 8.8 hectare parcel of land to the north of Wales Bar on the west side of Mansfield Road (A618) that the developers want to see come forward for employment use. The site has been backfilled following open cast coal mining operations and development platforms have already been created.
Close to the site of the proposed £37m leisure development adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham Council has already carried out £1.2m of transport improvements to improve access in the area, which is close to Junction 31 of the M1.
