News: Next phase of Vector 31 mapped out

The next phase of a popular business park in Rotherham is being planned which would help to create hundreds of jobs.

Network Space (formerly known as Langtree) is looking ahead having already delivered over 160,000 sq ft of industrial space across two phases at its Vector 31 development at Waleswood.

"Vector 31 West" could be created on a 8.8 hectare parcel of land to the north of Wales Bar on the west side of Mansfield Road (A618) that the developers want to see come forward for employment use. The site has been backfilled following open cast coal mining operations and development platforms have already been created.

Close to the site of the proposed £37m leisure development adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham Council has already carried out £1.2m of transport improvements to improve access in the area, which is close to Junction 31 of the M1.

Discussions are continuing between the developers and the Council over using 6.5 hectares of the site, which is alongside the large Greencore facility.

Draft plans have been prepared by Spawforths, the Harris Partnership and WYG, which show a range of industrial units of varying sizes - ten units ranging from 10,750 sq ft to 42,000 sq ft. Earthworks and remediation will be required so any development would come forward in a number of phases.

The plans state: "The site is located within the Waleswood industrial area, which is a major employment site in Rotherham providing job opportunities to the surrounding areas of Aston, Wales, Kiveton and Killarmarsh.

"The site is owned by Network Space Ltd, an experienced commercial real estate investment, development and management group operating across the North and Midlands of England. They own and manage an investment portfolio of over 3 million sq. ft. of modern industrial and office development across 60 locations in the UK.

"The proposals comprise employment development for uses within B1 (b) (c), B2 and B8. The application will submitted in hybrid form with full details provided for earthworks, the first phase of development and main point of access into the site from Mansfield Road. Given the timescales involved in respect of the engineering works and ground remediation required to prepare the site for development for industrial use, permission is sought on a phased basis, with a ten year period to implement any permission granted."

It adds that the proposals would deliver "positive economic growth, substantial inward investment and significant job opportunities for the surrounding local area in a sustainable and highly accessible location."

The site has been given a draft allocation for employment uses in the emerging Local Plan which also proposed the release of nearby Green Belt land to the North of School Road / Off Waleswood Way behind the cricket pitch, and its allocation for use for business and industry.

Network Space put forward further future phases here but this could be impacted by the realigned route of HS2 which is set to run alongside the M1.

Network Space website

Images: Network Space


