News: Beatson Clark toasts gin revival





The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.



Forty-five more distilleries opened in 2016, taking the total to 273, as consumers develop a taste for small batch, high-quality spirits. Gin is particularly popular as it's relatively simple to produce and lends itself to a wide variety of flavourings to suit all tastes.



Beatson Clark, which offers both bespoke designs and standard bottles from its general sale range, is finding success with its apothecary range. The bottles were originally designed as pharmaceutical containers for medicines and tonics, and their vintage look and unusual shapes mean they can give a new craft spirits brand a distinctive, retro appearance.



Advertisement The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.Forty-five more distilleries opened in 2016, taking the total to 273, as consumers develop a taste for small batch, high-quality spirits. Gin is particularly popular as it's relatively simple to produce and lends itself to a wide variety of flavourings to suit all tastes.Beatson Clark, which offers both bespoke designs and standard bottles from its general sale range, is finding success with its apothecary range. The bottles were originally designed as pharmaceutical containers for medicines and tonics, and their vintage look and unusual shapes mean they can give a new craft spirits brand a distinctive, retro appearance.

to use Beatson Clark's pharmaceutical bottles for its LoneWolf gin – they chose a 500ml Sloping Shoulder Flat bottle for the prototype gin they launched in April.



Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "Customers often ask us for something different from the traditional bottles in our standard range but without the price tag and minimum volumes of a bespoke design that’s unique to them.



"Our pharmaceutical bottles are proving a popular alternative to the usual shapes on the market, and they look fantastic – very distinctive and appealing.



"Customers can even have these bottles embossed with their own name, logo or design, and the resulting bottle will still cost much less than a bespoke container that we've designed for them.



"We've noticed a trend recently for brands to choose bottles and jars that were originally designed for something else – ready-mixed cocktails in a food jar, for example, or tomato passata in a beer bottle.



"This latest move by spirits brands using pharmaceutical bottles is just the latest expression of that trend, and it’s one that can be extremely effective."



Beatson Clark website



Images: Beatson Clark Fast-growing food and drinks company, BrewDog was among the first to use Beatson Clark's pharmaceutical bottles for its LoneWolf gin – they chose a 500ml Sloping Shoulder Flat bottle for the prototype gin they launched in April.Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "Customers often ask us for something different from the traditional bottles in our standard range but without the price tag and minimum volumes of a bespoke design that’s unique to them."Our pharmaceutical bottles are proving a popular alternative to the usual shapes on the market, and they look fantastic – very distinctive and appealing."Customers can even have these bottles embossed with their own name, logo or design, and the resulting bottle will still cost much less than a bespoke container that we've designed for them."We've noticed a trend recently for brands to choose bottles and jars that were originally designed for something else – ready-mixed cocktails in a food jar, for example, or tomato passata in a beer bottle."This latest move by spirits brands using pharmaceutical bottles is just the latest expression of that trend, and it’s one that can be extremely effective."

Rotherham manufacturer Beatson Clark is responding to a growing demand for its glass products that were originally intended for pharmaceutical products as more and more artisan distillers look to make their brands stand out on the shelves.