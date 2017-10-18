News: £1.1m price tag for historic town centre property

</div>

Images: JLL

The brochure states: "The property occupies a prominent and 100% prime retailing position at the corner of the pedestrianised College Street and Effingham Street, on the eastern side of All Saints Square."The property was constructed in the 1930's and provides a retail parade comprising of four retail units at ground floor, ancillary accommodation on the first floor and office accommodation on the second floor. The property is Grade II listed, and is within the Rotherham Town Centre conservation area."The property, along with the large B&M Bargains unit that surrounds it, are built on the site of the former College of Jesus.In 1482, Thomas of Rotherham, Archbishop of Canterbury oversaw construction of the Chapel of Jesus on the south side of All Saints Church in Rotherham and the following year saw work start on the Chapel on the Bridge. Thomas was also responsible for the College of Jesus on the site of his birthplace, accommodating church choristers and grammar school teachers.Following the suppression of chantries in 1547, the college buildings were converted to a mansion, before becoming part of the College Inn. For many years College Yard / College Square was a focal point of the town; large crowds gathering to hear the proclamation of new monarchs, the declaration of election results and on other public occasions.Parts of the college building survive incorporated into later buildings. The remnants are notable as the earliest surviving brick structure in South Yorkshire and formed part of a fundamental element in the development of Rotherham.The walls of the college were repeatedly altered before being incorporated into present structure dated 1930 and by the architects, Flockton of Sheffield. They were thought to be lost but were re-exposed during internal remodelling in 1984 but are now encased.A 17th Century doorway from college buildings was re-erected in the nearby Boston Park.