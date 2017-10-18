News: £1.1m price tag for historic town centre property
By Tom Austen
A Grade II listed retail parade built on the site of the College of Jesus in Rotherham town centre has gone up for sale.
2-6 Effingham Street is described as an investment opportunity and is being marketed by property firm, JLL with a guide price of £1.1m.
The opportunity includes the freehold of four well configured retail units with separately accessed office accommodation above. The 8,000 sq ft of retail space is fully let by national retailers Greggs, Harvey & Thompson, Timpsons and The Cash Shop. The upper floors are currently vacant and are being advertised with the potential of conversion into residential units, subject to planning.
The sales brochure shows that the property brings in £104,815 per annum and the £1.1m sale price represents an initial yield of 9%.
